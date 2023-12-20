Govt to reduce annual park fees for minibuses to Shs1.2m

Drivers of coasters and minibuses will pay an annual park user fee of Shs1.2 million when an intended local government amendment is approved in its current form.

Currently, the aforementioned groups are paying Shs2.4 million like the big buses. They have since petitioned the Ministry of Local Government to revise the fees.

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, said:“We are amending the regulation within the Local Government Act on park user fees because both for Kampala, the other cities and local governments, they had put the fees for coaster buses at the same rate as those for the big buses.”

Mr Magyezi added: “And the coaster buses complained about it. We met them and we found it was the right idea. So, we are going to reduce the fee. It should be below, I think about half of what the big coaches are paying but it should be a little higher than the smaller omnibuses because the coaster bus is a bit bigger than the taxis but smaller than the big coach. “

According to the Local Governments (Amendment of Fifth Schedule) Statutory Instrument, 2020 17B, (c) a person operating a medium omnibus or heavy omnibus shall pay Shs2.4 million every year.

Minister Magyezi said Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other cities and local governments had put the fees for coaster buses at the same rate as those for the big buses.

In the last week of August this year, passengers in different public and private bus parks across the country got stranded as bus operators went on strike protesting KCCA’s move to close city bus parks over non-payment of annual park user fees.

But the protest was later suspended after operators met government officials and agreed to forward the matter to the President because what was being implemented was part of the agreement between them and the President when they met at State House, Entebbe in October 2018.

Mr Magyezi said he expects the amendment in the regulation to begin with the New Year and whatever shall be agreed upon, shall be taken to Cabinet and once Cabinet agrees, it will be gazetted.

Mr Mansour Nagawonye, the patron to Old Kampala Coaster Tour Drivers Association, said the proposed park user fee for coaster buses should exclude private motor omnibus vehicles and those who do not have gazetted parks.

The park user fees

According to the Local Governments (Amendment of Fifth Schedule) Statutory Instrument, 2020, an annual park user fee is charged on every taxicab, light omnibus, medium omnibus or heavy omnibus licensed as a public service vehicle loading or offloading passengers within a district, urban authority or Kampala Capital City, whereby,

•A person operating a taxicab or light omnibus within more than one district, urban authority or within and outside Kampala Capital City shall pay Shs840,000 per year,

•A person operating a taxicab or light omnibus within one district, urban authority or within Kampala Capital City only shall pay Shs720,000 per year