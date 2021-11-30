Govt to register jobless  graduates for skilling

The State Minister of Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi (centre), and other guests dance during the Kisoro District Youth Day celebrations held at Saaza Grounds last Saturday. PHOTO / ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Under the arrangement of apprenticeship, youth would be equipped with employable skills and work experience relevant to the job market.
  • Ms Nyarabashitsi made the remarks during the Kisoro District Youth Day celebrations held at Saaza Grounds last Saturday. 

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, has revealed that government plans to create a data bank for all jobless graduates before attaching them to workplaces of their specialisation.

