Govt to register jobless  graduates for skilling

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, has revealed that government plans to create a data bank for all jobless graduates before attaching them to workplaces of their specialisation.

Under the arrangement of apprenticeship, youth would be equipped with employable skills and work experience relevant to the job market.

Ms Nyarabashitsi made the remarks during the Kisoro District Youth Day celebrations held at Saaza Grounds last Saturday.

The State minister in the Office of the Vice President, Ms Diana Mutasingwa, represented the vice president, Ms Jessica Alupo, as the chief guest.

Ms Nyarabashitsi said her ministry is listing potential employers that would absorb the registered jobless graduates under an agreed position of paying them some reasonable allowances as they gain experience.

“Having observed that fresh graduates are asked for work experience every time they apply for jobs, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development is planning to register all the jobless graduates and create a data bank so that they can be attached to selected employers so that they gain work experience,” she said without mentioning the timelines of the actual implementation.

Ms Mutasingwa, said the NRM government continues to prioritise the youth as a key pillar for national development.

“The 2007 world development report by the World Bank focused on the youth which is indicative of the growing awareness by governments and development partners about the actual potential roles youth play in national development process.

“Today’s celebration should, therefore, draw your attention to aspire for better living and prosperity. Follow a culture of hardwork and good use of the opportunities and time. Engage in constructive community activities, manage effectively any leadership roles and be patriotic to your country,” reads in part the vice president’s speech read by Ms Mutasingwa before she announced Ms Alupo’s pledge of Shs3 million to the Kisoro District Youth Sacco.

The vice president also advised the youth to keep healthy and avoid the HIV/Aids scourge.

“Our young people should always be mindful of the fact that HIV/Aids and Covid-19 are still a menace in the country. I urge you to continue living responsibly and respectably wherever you are so as to remain healthy, focused and productive,” she said.

The youth chairperson of Kisoro District, Mr John Bosco Tuyizere, said youth activities should be allocated adequate funds.

He said the theme of their youth day celebration was transforming food systems, youth innovations for human and planetary health.