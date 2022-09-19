Govt to release Shs9.42b for more seed schools

The government of Uganda has released Shs9.42b for the construction of three seed schools in Kigezi Sub-region.

The contract was awarded to Geses Uganda Ltd.

The managing director of the company, Mr Peter Nkurunungi, said Bukinda Seed SS in Rukiga District would be constructed at Shs2.96b, Ruhija Seed SS in Rubanda at Shs3.16b and Mwumba Seed SS in Kisoro District at Shs3.3b.

He added that one administration block, six classrooms, a main hall, a science laboratory, an ICT laboratory, Three- staff houses, 2 five-stance latrines for girls and boys, two-stance latrines for staff, three kitchens for staff, three water harvesting tanks and a play ground shall be constructed at each school.

The State Minister for Finance (general duties), Mr Henry Musasizi, and the State minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi, presided over the groundbreaking ceremonies for Ruhija Seed School and Mwumba Seed School in Kisoro while the Rukiga District chairman, Mr Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere, and the Rukiga District deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Zadok Kamusiime, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for Bukinda Seed School.

“We are grateful to the government for prioritising the construction of seed schools to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment. As leaders it is now our duty to ensure that the construction work is properly done besides mobilising parents to bring their children to these schools so that we can fight illiteracy as a team,” Mr Mbabazi said.

Ms Nyirabashitsi expressed concern over the increasing number of girl-child dropouts in Kisoro.