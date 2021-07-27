Govt to release UCE results on Friday

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, is scheduled to release the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results on Friday.

This is the second set of the national examinations to be released after Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results that were released two weeks ago.

Speaking to KFM, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr Patrick Muida, said Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) will brief Ms Museveni about the performance of students on Wednesday.

Mr Muida said the release of results will be conducted under strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All officers from the Ministry of Education, Uneb and journalists are required to test for Covid-19 before accessing the venue.

The release of UCE examinations comes at a time when the Ministry of Education has not yet conducted Senior One selection that is usually conducted before Senior Four results are released.

This means that once the lockdown is lifted, the Ministry of Education will have to conduct Senior One and Five selections.

During the release if the 2020 PLE results, Ms Museveni said the Ministry of Education will set dates for Senior One selection after the lockdown has been lifted.

The 42-day lockdown that was announced on June 18 elapses on Thursday but it is not clear if it will be extended.

Schools have since resorted to online admission, which is still underway in many schools despite various calls by the Ministry of Education asking schools to desist from this exercise.

UCE..Statistics

A total of 333,889 candidates registered for 2020 UCE from 3,935 examination centres. Out of these 49.8 per cent were male and 50.1 per cent were female.

At total of 148,135 of the candidates are under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) while 185,754 candidates are Non-USE.