Govt to relocate over 5,000 flood victims

Government has committed to relocate more than 5,000 people who were recently affected by floods in Obongi District.

According to the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Esther Anyakun Davinia, the affected people will also receive relief items such as food.

The minister who was meeting leaders of the affected people on Wednesday, was, however, noncommittal on when the relief items will be delivered.

“Today, while on my refugee response tour, I learnt that all the six sub-counties of Obongi District with more than 5,000 families have been affected by floods. People’s property and livestock have been submerged,” Ms Anyakuni said.

She added: “Even government infrastructure such as the ferry and the road that connects to other districts were destroyed. It’s a very big issue and as a ministry of Disaster, we are going to relocate these affected people.”

In 2019, River Nile burst its banks, leaving thousands of families in Obongi displaced and properties worth millions of shillings destroyed.

The floods hit sub-counties of Aliba, Ewafa Town Council, Gimara, Itula and Paloriya, with the most affected villages being Obongi Town East V, Maduga, Gopele and Indiling.

Mr Habibu Khemis Buga, the district LC 5 chairperson, said: “People had shops, kiosks, buildings, animals and crops here but they were all sub-merged and destroyed completely. Most of them have been in this condition for the last two years.”

“There are some affected families that have relocated while others are renting and it’s costly for them. I request you, honourable minister, to think about us,” he added.

Mr Rashid Aziz, one of the residents, said he has lost property worth Shs60m.

“I am one person who has been affected by these floods; my houses, shops, money and animals worth Shs60m were destroyed. If government talks of relocating us, I am ready and I request that this is quick since our lives are in danger here.”

Ms Zabibu Salilah, a fish monger said: “This water has affected all our businesses we used to do to raise school fees for our children because it destroyed everything.”