Govt to reopen schools based on inspection team report

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Ministry of Education has revealed that the decision to reopen schools for other classes will be determined by the findings of the inspection team that is currently in the field conducting inspections.

“You are instructed to submit reports to the regional heads by Monday December 21 to enable them prepare the regional report. The national report is supposed to be ready by December 29,” the guidelines for follow-up inspection of education institutions stated.

The teams are supposed to inspect 1,800 institutions of learning with each team slated to handle 30 schools (20 secondary schools, seven primary and three teacher training institutions), according to the guidelines.

The State Minister of Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, yesterday told journalists at the Uganda Media Centre that the government will base on the above report to determine whether to reopen schools for other classes or not.

He said in the event that schools do not open as anticipated, the ministry will distribute reading materials to learners at home.

“If schools are not complying, we shall not reopen,” Mr Muyingo said.

Mr Muyingo, however, asked parents to avoid unnecessary movement of their children as they head home for the Christmas break.

He said parents should ensure that the candidate students do not make any visits to relatives or attend any end of year parties to protect them from contracting Covid-19 from the community.

Government reopened schools for only candidate classes in October and said it would reopen for other classes based on how schools would handle the candidate classes.

