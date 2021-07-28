Govt to replace 34,000 Covid relief cash beneficiaries

Wednesday July 28 2021
L-R: Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Betty Amongi; Post Bank managing director Julius Kaketo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja By Damali MukhayeMore by this Author The Gender ministry, Post Bank and Airtel telecom company are on the spot following the double payment of up to 6,000 beneficiaries of Shs100,000 Covid-19 relief cash. The red flag was raised last week by ICT and National Guidance minster Chris Baryomunsi, an error that saw government lose Shs600m. Following the alert, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, apportioned the blame on Post Bank that was officially contracted by government to wire the relief cash.“If there was any financial loss, it is not our problem. We deposited the required money to Post Bank so I cannot account for it. The bank, however, assured us that there is no problem,” Mr Kibenge said at the weekend. “But if there is any loss, the bank will take liability. As government, we shall not give them more money. If I deposit my money to the bank and it is robbed, do I deposit more money?” Mr Kibenge asked.Post Bank admitted the double payment, but was quick to say they realised the error early enough and even managed to reverse the same for a number of beneficiaries. Post Bank Grants manager George William Kiyinji yesterday said they were meeting today after reconciling the books to assess the extent of the loss. “We are using two systems to pay people. We are using our system and for Airtel. The error came from the system operated by Airtel. I cannot give you conclusive information because we are still reconciling to see what happened and the gravity of the issue,” Mr Kiyinji said last evening by telephone.He added: “Airtel said they reversed the payments as soon as they were notified about the errors and I am sure there is no loss. 6,000 is a big number and we could have seen a big loss. I am sure the loss is not big.” Mr Kiyinji further said when they reconcile their records with Airtel, they will file a report to the Office of the Prime Minister with key findings. Efforts to reach Ms Sumin Namaganda, the public relations manager of Airtel, were futile as she never answered our repeated phone calls nor did she return the same by press time last evening.But Mr Baryomunsi last evening revealed that officials at Airtel had informed him on Thursday of how they had recovered money from 4,000 beneficiaries who had been paid twice and that they were in the process of recovering from the 2,000 remaining beneficiaries. “I was notified that the officer who disbursed the money realised the error immediately and blocked the accounts of all the 6,000 beneficiaries who received the money. With this, no one would withdraw the money,”Dr Baryomunsi said. He added: “I am sure they have been able to recover all the money.”However, this narrative is not wholly true because some of the said beneficiaries had already withdrawn the second payment of Shs100,000. The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, on Wednesday informed MPs that a total 413,504 people out of the total of 501,107 had received their Covid-19 relief cash. She further explained that details of 87,504 vulnerable people had been rejected by the government payment system.Related Covid-19 relief: Consider elderly, MP urges govt Covid cash was our idea - FDC’s Amuriat Why 7.7m poor people missed Covid-19 money 53,000 receive Covid cash Advertisement Covid cash Government on June 20 announced that it would give cash relief to 501,107 people whose businesses had been affected by the 42-day lockdown announced by President Museveni to curb on the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Summary

  • Beneficiaries. Government identified 16 groups of beneficiaries, including drivers and conductors of buses and taxis, boda boda riders, slum dwellers, street vendors and bar attendants, among others.
By Damali Mukhaye

Government has asked town clerks to replace the 34,000 Covid-19 cash beneficiaries whose details have failed numerous re-verification exercises, two days to the end of 42 lockdown.
A total of 78,000 out of 501,107 beneficiaries of Covid cash were rejected by the system the Gender ministry was using to pay money after their telephone numbers and National Identity Cards had queries.
The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, yesterday said 44,000 beneficiaries out of the rejected 78,000, who had earlier been rejected, have been cleared for payment.
“Forty Four have been revalidated and re-uploaded for payment by the town clerks,” Mr Kibenge said.
This means a total of 467,107 people have been cleared and paid by the ministry while a total of 34,000 beneficiaries are yet to be paid.
Government was supposed to remit Covid cash relief to 16 groups of people whose businesses were closed as a result of the lockdown. The beneficiaries would receive Shs100, 000 each.
However, the 42 days are slated to end tomorrow and some people might not be able to receive the cash. Mr Kibenge said they have asked the town clerks to replace all those whose data has not passed the verification exercise for the third time.
“Beneficiaries will be verified and cleared again. We advised the town clerks to do so by close of today (yesterday),” Mr Kibenge said.
He majority of the beneficiaries whose details were rejected are from Kampala, which had a bigger percentage of the poplation.
Out of to the 501,107 total beneficiaries, Kampala was allocated 157,474, followed by Nansana Municipality (34,482) and Kira Municipality (31,358).
While appearing before Parliament last week, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, disclosed that those rejected by the system had inconsistencies in the names appearing on their National IDs.
Ms Nabbanja also said the telephone numbers of some beneficiaries were registered under different names.  “The failed numbers have been sent back to the cities and municipalities for correction before payment can be made. The town clerks have been trained and guided by the ministry on what to do,” she said.
Government, on July 6, started disbursing cash relief to people affected by the lockdown.  When the lockdown ends, it is not clear whether President Museveni will lift it. The President is expected to address the nation on Saturday.

