Govt to replace Multiplex Ltd on USMID roads in Kabale

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has revealed government plans of directly procuring a prequalified contractor to complete the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program (USMID) roads in Kabale Town.

The liquidation period for Multiplex Ltd expires on August 3.

Kabale Municipal Council on May 27, 2021 contracted M/s Multiplex/ Ditaco International trade to tarmac Rushoroza (2.49km), Bwankosya (0.76km) and Bushekwire (0.34km) roads at a cost of Shs21.7b and the project was expected to be complete by May 26, 2022. But to date, the roads have not been completed.

While presiding over the ordination ceremony of priests at Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale Town on Sunday, Dr Baryomunsi expressed disappointment over the slow implementation of the USMID roads in the area, adding that government will procure another contractor to complete the works once the liquidation period is over.

“When the mayor for Kabale Municipality raised the issues of delayed completion of the USMID roads, I called the managing director of the Multiplex Ltd and he told me that the project was delayed because the consultant delayed giving them the final designs. I immediately called the project consultant and he told me the opposite. This showed to me that the contractor is not sincere,” he said.

He added: “Now that we still have the money for the construction of these roads, the government through direct procurement will get another contractor to complete these roads once the liquidation period of 100 days expires. I apologise on behalf of the government for this delay but be assured that these roads will soon be completed.”

What mayor says

The Kabale municipal council authorities led by the mayor, Mr Byamugisha Sentaro, said that they started counting the 100 days of liquidation period in March, which will expire on August 3 before they terminate the contract since it is provided for in the agreement.

“At the beginning, the contract was extended for three months because the contractor claimed that the designs were delayed. The contract was further extended up to January 31, 2023, but then the contractor did not complete the works,” Mr Sentaro said.

“We then petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the slow pace implementation of USMID but still there was no change,” he added.

The Member of Parliament for Kabale Municipality, Dr Nicholas Kamara, said he will organise a ceremony to raise money for the construction of the affected roads if the government fails to prevail over its contractors.

“I will organise a fundraising ceremony so that people from Kigezi, especially Christians of Kabale Diocese to raise funds for the tarmacking of at least Rushoroza road that leads to the headquarters of the diocese because dust pollution has become a serious health hazard to Christians in the area,” Dr Kamara said.

The chairperson of the business community in Kabale Town, Canon Joshua Mutekanga, said that several of his colleagues are losing business because of dust pollution that is affecting the food stuff they sell.

“Some of the traders that operate on Bwankosya and Bushekwire roads in the Central Division have started coming to work with two pairs of clothes because of too much dust. Some traders are making losses because their food stuffs and general merchandise products are being polluted by the overwhelming dust. Government should step in and save the situation,” Mr Mutekanga said.

When contacted over the allegations, the managing director for the Multiplex Ltd, Mr Moses Bbosa Ndege, declined to comment.