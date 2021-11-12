Govt to rescue workers who lost jobs during pandemic

More than 2.9 million workers were laid off due to Covid-19 which disrupted the labour market of Uganda’s informal sector, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) has revealed.

“This pandemic mainly affected vulnerable firms with little cash at hand and these firms laid off more than 2.9 million workers temporarily or permanently in response due to shocks to the demand of their goods and services,” Mr Charles Engola, the junior Gender, Labour and Social Development minister, said yesterday.

Mr Engola made the remarks during the hand over of toolkits to 16 groups from the informal sector under the Jua-Kali project.

He said preliminary findings from the Economic Policy Research Centre’s recent study over a two-year period capture the pandemic’s negative impact on labour demand.

“According to the findings…over 65 percent of our labour force still faces challenges of start-up capital and that is why government has created many other avenues and mechanisms to ensure that business can still be supported and grow.”

Mr Hillary Businge, the assistant commissioner in charge of Labour Productivity in the MGLSD, said the programme will “ensure that the country is not left behind in terms of sustaining environment planning and securing the future for our next generation.”

Mr Businge also revealed that 290 Jua-Kali (informal sector) groups from across the country are beneficiaries in the third cohort under the green job initiative.

The initiative focuses on providing toolkits, equipment and green technology to the micro-informal enterprises. The toolkits include car washing machines, tailoring machines, maize milling machines, as well as plastic chairs and tents for hire.