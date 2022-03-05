Govt to review Engineers Registration Act, related policies - VP Alupo

The Vice President was speaking today, at the World Engineering Day, a day observed to commemorate the work done by engineers and to encourage them for improvement and innovation. Monitor Photo

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Alupo praised the contribution and role played by Engineers in Uganda towards the development and transformation of our country.

The government of Uganda will work with stakeholders like the Engineers Registration Board to review the Engineers Registration Act 1969 and other related bills and policies such as the National Construction Industry Policy, VP Jessica Alupo has revealed.

