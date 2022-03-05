Govt to review Engineers Registration Act, related policies - VP Alupo

The government of Uganda will work with stakeholders like the Engineers Registration Board to review the Engineers Registration Act 1969 and other related bills and policies such as the National Construction Industry Policy, VP Jessica Alupo has revealed.

The Vice President was speaking today, at the World Engineering Day, a day observed to commemorate the work done by engineers and to encourage them for improvement and innovation.

The day, marked under the theme “Build Back Wiser - Engineering the future” was graced by several Engineers from Uganda and beyond, including a number of women Engineers whose attendance coincided with the celebration of Women's month. The theme draws on previous experiences to make a better future for the Ugandan Population.

Alupo praised the contribution and role played by Engineers in Uganda towards the development and transformation of our country.

"It has always been the role of Engineers, Technologists, technicians, artisans, and craftsmen to plan, design, develop, operate and maintain the physical infrastructure, the technology, and the systems that are required for our country to achieve the aspirations of Vision 2040, I salute you thus, for your contribution towards the country's transformation of physical infrastructure, technology, and systems," the VP remarked, as Engineers gathered to mark the World Engineering Day today.

The Vice President noted that out of their profession and contribution, Uganda had increased paved roads to over 5000kms, had increased electricity generation capacity from 600MW to 1800MW as well as an increase in several other areas. "All these achievements would not have been possible without the depth of the Engineering professionals.

Alupo, however, decried the challenges faced, like low registration rates of Engineering professionals and unprofessional practices, but promised that the policy framework would be improved, especially, repealing of outdated laws. "We must enact new legislation where laws may be lacking," Alupo said.

The Vice President also recommended the work and contribution of the UPDF Engineering Brigade which she said, had come as a result of the firm stand by the President also Commander in Chief to proffesionalise the army. "It is good to see the Engineering brigade here today, mixing, chatting, and working with other Engineering professionals outside the barracks.

I urge you to keep working symbiotically with the rest of the engineers to drive the country forward", the VP counseled.

Speaking at the same event, the chairman of the Engineers Registration Board- Eng. Dr. Isaac Mutenyo

decried the existing gap in training and Skilling and recommended a mandatory structured training program. He further added that the Board had created a SACCO that seeks to create a strong financial base for access to affordable capital, for Engineers.

Eng. Samson Bagonza, from the Ministry of Works, presented the Keynote address themed" leveraging Engineering as a Catalyst to National Development" in which he said, Engineering and National Development go hand in hand with engineering being the enabler of National Development.

"There cannot be meaningful economic growth in a country without the impact of engineering. Engineering has a direct relationship with development and National development is measured largely by the quality of engineering activities and level of infrastructure development."

He recommended that the Engineering index should be adopted by the Planning Body as a key Development indicator in Uganda.