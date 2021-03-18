Govt to secure Shs663 billion equipment for postharvest handling 

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) is set to secure equipment worth 130 million pounds (about Shs663 billion) for post-harvest handling and processing.

“Government is in the process of procuring equipment for post-harvest handling and processing worth Shs663 billion, and once that is done, the challenges of farmers losing their produces will come to end,” said Mr Pius Wakabi, the permanent secretary MAAIF while meeting a delegation from Kenya National Defence College at the ministry head offices in Entebbe on Wednesday. The group is in Uganda on a study tour.

"The government has been paying much attention to production and productivity where the government has given out a number of farm inputs including seeds and even mechanization but we are now focusing on adding value and processing,” he added.

Mr Wakabi noted that they have geared up to go to villages to educate farmers on how to handle their products while still on the farm and also after harvest to reduce aflatoxins.

The ministry intends to become net exporters of animal feeds in the region since beef, dairy, and aquaculture have become strategic commodities throughout the East African countries.

Col John Kiswaa Sankale who led the Kenyan delegation said that they have managed to learn a lot during their visit to Uganda.

“Besides military training, we engage in farming, therefore, we wanted to know how Ugandan government maintains its food basket, how’s food harvested, stored. What we have gathered will really be helpful,” he said.