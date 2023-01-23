Govt to set up driving permit office in Kigezi

The Ministry of Works and Transport has initiated plans to launch regional offices in Kigezi Sub-region to ease the printing and issuance of driving licenses.

The ministry’s decision followed a five-day Drivers’ License Mobile Enrolment exercise conducted in Kisoro District last week.

The case study targeted drivers and riders in the sub-region. The study was managed by the Uganda Security Printing Company Ltd on behalf of the Transport ministry.

Mr Peterson Mandela, the focal person for the Driver License Mobile Enrolment exercise, said the enrolment attracted several drivers from the districts of Kisoro, Kabale Rukiga, Rubanda, Rukungiri, Rukiga, and Kanungu.

He said the latest development aims at decentralising the issuance of driving licenses in several regions, in order to bring services closer to the people.

Mr Mandela added that they anticipated to give out more than 500 renewed driving licenses, but the numbers increased to close to 1,000.

Ms Constance Asiimwe, a resident of Nyakijumba, Kyanamira Sub-county in Kabale District, said drivers’ services should be decentralised.

“I had hesitated to renew my driving permit simply because they are being issued from Mbarara, which is costly,” Ms Asiimwe said.

The chairperson of Kisoro United Boda Operators, Mr Kalangara Robert Habiyaremya, who recently renewed his driving permit at Kisoro District headquarters, commended the Uganda Security Printing Company for its adeptness, orderliness, and good customer care.

“The Driver License Mobile Enrolment team travelled to our district to rollout out their services to motorists. It is really a blessing to Kigezi region to host them,’’ Mr Kalangara said.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Shafiq Sekandi, while speaking to the media at the district headquarters, said the five-day campaign, which includes IOV test, eye test and training on road signs, will benefit drivers across the country.

He applauded the UDLS for meeting the Kisoro United Boda Boda Association executive leaders.

The Kisoro District Police Commander, Mr Richard Musiisi, said in 2022, a total of 86 accidents were reported at police whereas six accidents have occurred since January 1.

“Most of the registered motor offences are a result of people driving without permits, but we are optimistic that the driving permit issuance exercise will help to curb the escalating number of road offences in the district,” Mr Musiisi said.

