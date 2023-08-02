Govt to sponsor 6,000 students

The Joint Admissions Board (JAB) has kick-started a selection exercise that will see at least 6,000 students at public tertiary institutions across the country receive government scholarships.

The scholarships will allow students to pursue diploma programmes. More than 90 percent of the government scholarships will go to students studying sciences.

Speaking at the 34th JAB selection exercise in Kampala, the Commissioner for admissions, scholarships and student affairs, Mr Muzamil Mukwatampola, said: “We prioritise the science-based programmes in the technical colleges as well as the health education and training institutions.”

He added: “Admissions for this year 2023/2024 are not in any way different from admissions for the previous academic year in that the capacities for our institutions, the funding has remained the same.”

Mr Mukwatampola explained that many of the students being selected applied for the programmes out of their own will and not as a last resort as many deem it.

He added that admissions for diploma programmes are blended in that the first part is decentralised and the other centralised.

According to the commissioner, successful candidates in both categories will benefit from government sponsorship.

Prof Elly Katunguka, the JAB chairperson and vice chancellor of Kyambogo University, said: “These days, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education and skilling from tertiary institutions are taking centre stage.”

He added that many people have embraced the courses unlike before where only those who failed to go to university applied for them.

He said parents are now encouraging children to take up diploma courses.

He applauded the government for sponsoring young people to gain skills that will make them exceptional.

Dr Safinah K Museene, the commissioner of health education, who represented the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, encouraged heads of institutions to ensure that their students do practicals that sharpen their skills for employment.

The State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, asked those involved in the selection process to employ honesty and truthfulness throughout the exercise.

The minister cautioned unscrupulous officials who might want to smuggle in unqualified students that they will be arrested and prosecuted in courts of law.

He added that the 2010 World Bank report on students’ selection and admission into higher education stated that effective student selection is important in higher education because the quality of the students affect greatly the quality and internal efficiency of education programmes offered as well as the product.

The minister also announced that the opening dates for TVET institutions is September 4 and health training institutions is August 14.