Govt to support scientists behind Covid treatments

Government is going to supports scientists who are coming up with various treatments for Covid-19.

The revelation was made on Tuesday by Dr Monica Musenero, the minister in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“We may not have the resources to support everyone now, but, we are available to support scientists that have come up with credible evidence on treatments that are helping Covid-19,” Dr Musenero said.

“When we meet them, we will work through the different needs they require [financial or technological] and see the best way forward to support them,” she added.

She said the government has engaged Prof Patrick Ogwang, the developer of Covidex, a herbal drug that fights viral infections, including Covid-19.

Last week, Prof Ogwang revealed that he needed about Shs2 billion to conduct a clinical trial, a study conducted on people to support the efficiency of a drug.

Dr Richard Idro, the president of Uganda Medical Association, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that although they welcome the clinical trial initiative, certain rules need to be followed.

“Prof Ogwang will need to write a proposal and then submit it to Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), his employer. While here, the ethics and research committee will look at it. Once the proposal has been approved, it is then sent to the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (UNCST) and once they also commend the proposal, it is then sent to the National Drug Authority (NDA), which will also look at it. And once every institution has approved the proposal, letters are sent out to different parties taking part in the clinical trials including hospitals and patients,” he said.

Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the public relations manager of NDA, also, while giving an interview to Daily Monitor on Tuesday, said the institute has guidelines for conducting clinical trials and practices.

“NDA receives and reviews safety reports on the clinical trial, especially on adverse effects,” Mr Rwamwiri said.

“We have the mandate to terminate the clinical trial if we are convinced that good clinical trial practices have been faulted to protect the participants and if the authenticity of the result of study cannot be guaranteed,” he added.