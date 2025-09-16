Govt to table another Shs1.3 trillion loan request

The government has lined up three new loan requests amounting to about Shs1.37 trillion to be tabled before Parliament this afternoon (Tuesday, September 16th), slightly a week after a Shs1.4 trillion loan request was tabled before the same House.

According to the Order Paper made public through Parliament's Department of Communication and Public Affairs (CPA), the newest loan requests are meant to facilitate the construction of the Nebbi-Goli Road, the strategic extension of water supply and sanitation, as well as the construction of a power line to South Sudan.

Specifically, a US$20 million (approximately Shs70,103,407,000) loan will be placed before Parliament, in which the government plans to draw the said fund from the Arab Bank for Development in Africa (BADEA) to fund the upgrading of the 16km stretch of Nebbi-Goli Road.

The Order Paper also details that the Ministry of Finance is scheduled to seek Parliament's clearance to "borrow UA91,700,000 equivalent to US$121,961,000 (approximately Shs427,520,330,000) from the African Development Fund to finance the construction of the South Sudan-Uganda Power Interconnection Project (SUPIP)."

Similarly, the same Order Paper indicates that the government intends to "borrow Euro183,309,947.16 (approximately Shs756,502,250,000) from Standard Chartered Bank and Shs120,395,249,259 from the domestic market (6-Month Treasury Bill) for financing the Strategic Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project – Phase II (STWSSP II)."

On Wednesday last week, Parliament endorsed the government's request to fetch a USD 20 million loan from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to fund the rehabilitation, expansion, and equipping of Bugiri Hospital. Consequently, as she opened the plenary sitting the following day (Thursday, September 11th), Speaker Anita Among told Parliament that her office had received a number of petitions from various leaders across the country demanding that hospitals in their respective areas also get the treatment accorded to Bugiri Hospital.

"Upon the approval of the loan for upgrading Bugiri hospital yesterday, I have received a number of petitions requesting that all their hospitals should be looked at," Among said and immediately instructed the Ministry of Health to do an overhaul review of all dilapidated health facilities across the country.

"I think the Ministry of Health needs to comprehensively look at the hospitals which are in a dilapidated state. The petition I received this morning was from Soroti hospital, but to leave Soroti alone, there are other so many hospitals that need to be looked at so that we see how we can be able to work on a number of hospitals," Ms Among said.

On his part, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, urged the government authorities to ensure that the said USD 20 million is efficiently used once secured.

"Parliament gave a green light for these USD 20 million to be gotten to rehabilitate Bugiri Hospital because that hospital is very sick, that is for sure. I am hoping that the excitement for the people of Bugiri will not be momentary," Ssenyonyi said.

Once tabled, the three loan requests are procedurally expected to be forwarded to an appropriate committee, in this case, the House Committee on National Economy, for further scrutiny before a detailed report is tabled before the whole Parliament to enable legislators to make a final decision on the loan request.



