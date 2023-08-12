Govt to table Bill legalising MDAs merger

Cabinet last week gave Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka a green light to table an omnibus Bill which seeks to legalise the government’s on-going plans of merging ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

A total 33 agencies shall be moved into their mother ministries, 35 agencies consolidated and merged into 19 entities while 80 will remain as semi-autonomous agencies if the rationalisation process kicks off on July 1, 2024.

While officiating the swearing-in ceremony of the new Board members of the National Information Technology Uganda (NITA-U) on August 11, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi said that Parliament has already approved the Bill which will be tabled as soon as the House resumes.

“The Bill is an omnibus in the sense that it has a combination of amendments of several Bills that create the agencies which are going to be rationalized. For instance, NITA-U’s functions are going to be taken to ministry of ICT and some to UCC. We shall have to look at the Law that created NITA-U and amend it appropriately,” he noted.

However, Dr Baryomunsi hinted to the new board members led by their chairperson Alexandra Kibandama, Jackie Aneno Oboi-Ochola, Dr Theodora Mondo, Micheal Ocero, Julius Otai, Prof Annabella Habinka Basaza Ejiri and Dr Hatwib Mugasa that: “This is not something which is happening tomorrow but rather in 2025 or 2026.

“So, be calm. No need for high blood pressure and even when it happens, no one will lose their job,” he noted.

The board was sworn-in, bridging the 11 months gap that had been created since the previous one’s term ended.

Speaking at the function, board member Dr Mugasa revealed that NITA-U is planning to extend internet connection to 5,000 government spots.

These he said include all government ministries, departments and agencies, over 600 health centers, schools, district headquarters, sub county headquarters among others.

“We are also connecting 12 refugee host communities. Some of these are under the World Bank funded projects but again we are discussing with the government, to extend fiber optic cables to very remote areas where there is not even electricity because technology has advanced and so we shall be taking solar-powered cables to those areas,” he said.

The Board, he said, will help in directing the Agency while executing its mandate.

By the end of five years, the entire country, he said, will have internet connection which will help in reducing the cost of internet.

“We want to see people in the villages having free WIFI hotspots. At the moment, we have 280 WIFI hotspots in Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja and 300 in other regions like Mbarara, Soroti market, Gulu. We are intending to now charge a small fee so that it is effective and cost-affordable,” he explained.