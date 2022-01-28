Prime

Govt to verify teachers in secondary schools

A teacher at Kakungulu Memorial SS in class after schools reopened on January 10. PHOTO / ABUABKER LUBOWA

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Heads of school have been tasked to prepare teachers for the exercise.

The Education Service Commission (ESC) will next month verify all teaching and non-teaching staff in 1,300 secondary schools countrywide to wipe out “ghosts”.
According to the Ministry of Education, the planned verification exercise was informed by the behaviour of unscrupulous teachers, who have deployed themselves in various schools but with fake appointment letters and minutes which were not endorsed by the ESC.

