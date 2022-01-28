Govt to verify teachers in secondary schools

The Education Service Commission (ESC) will next month verify all teaching and non-teaching staff in 1,300 secondary schools countrywide to wipe out “ghosts”.

According to the Ministry of Education, the planned verification exercise was informed by the behaviour of unscrupulous teachers, who have deployed themselves in various schools but with fake appointment letters and minutes which were not endorsed by the ESC.

According to the January 20 circular addressed to all heads of secondary schools, from ESC’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Asuman Lukwago, heads of school should prepare their teachers for the forthcoming exercise.

“Phase One, which started in November 2021, and involved payroll data analysis and compilation, is almost complete for most of the government-aided schools,” Mr Lukwago said.

He added: “Phase Two will begin in February and will involve a field verification of all human resources for education individuals at their workplaces, and will be conducted by the ESC teams that will visit each school.”

The minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, and the Prime Minister in 2021 directed the ESC to conduct a countrywide validation of all teaching and non-teaching staff in secondary schools.

According to the circular, all the teaching and non-teaching staff are supposed to present their letters of appointment, posting instructions, letters of confirmation and letters of transfer.

They are also supposed to present copies of the National Identity cards, academic certificates, registration certificates for teaching staff, and recent payslip. “The documents will be handed over to the verification teams by each employee in person. A detailed programme with dates for each school will be communicated soon,” Mr Lukwago said.

A source at the Ministry of Education, who did not want to be named to speak freely, said the ministry’s aim is to unearth teachers who used fake appointment letters to deploy themselves.

“The ESC has a system they are going to use to identify teachers who have fake appointment letters,” the source said.

The validation exercise applies to only secondary school teachers and tutors in tertiary institutions.

The national chairperson of Secondary Schools Head Teachers’ Association, Mr Martin Okiria, told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview that all heads of school have been preparing their teachers for the exercise, which he said will help to streamline things in schools.