Govt, Tooro partner to boost youth livelihoods in kingdom

Tooro Kingdom has launched a youth economic empowerment program in partnership with the Ugandan government, targeting agriculture, entrepreneurship, and skills development for thousands of young people across the kingdom.

The initiative follows President Museveni’s pledge on September 16 to collaborate with Tooro in agriculture, education, sports and tourism, as part of support for the kingdom’s 25-year Development Plan.

“During our discussion, we explored the Kingdom’s framework and expressed our commitment to supporting it. We also agreed to collaborate in the areas of agriculture, education, sports, and tourism,” Museveni posted on X.

Tooro King (Omukama) Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has in recent addresses underlined that the long-term development plan provides the kingdom with strategic direction, identifying agriculture as a cornerstone.

Demonstration farms are being set up to train youth and farmers in modern practices.

Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Akiiki said the launch fulfilled Museveni’s pledge made during two meetings with the monarch.

He noted that resources were already being mobilized to ensure the program’s implementation.

“The first initial batch of the seedlings is going to be purchased by the government, and 90 percent of the gardens have been supported by the government, with the promise of giving 100 percent support,” Armstrong said.

He added: “We thank the president because when we met him in October, he specifically pointed at this project, which we had introduced to him in May. He said in October, it would start by giving us this funding.”

The program will cover all nine counties of Tooro Kingdom, with plans to distribute 3 million coffee seedlings, 2 million cocoa seedlings, and 3 million chickens.

At least 50,000 young people are expected to directly benefit from agriculture support.

Extension workers will guide the selection process for beneficiaries, who will receive seedlings and support to establish gardens within a month.

“We are distributing coffee seedlings across Tooro Kingdom to encourage youth to actively participate in farming. This program is about providing livelihoods and equipping young people with entrepreneurship skills,” Armstrong added.

The initiative will roll out in two phases, beginning with distribution of seedlings before establishing nurseries, mother gardens and demonstration farms to guarantee sustainability.

Officials expect the program to boost household incomes for youth-led families and link Tooro’s young people with national wealth creation initiatives such as the Parish Development Model and Operation Wealth Creation.

The launch comes ahead of King Oyo’s tour of the kingdom’s nine counties starting October 6, where he is expected to popularize the program.