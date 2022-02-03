Prime

Govt, Total add renewable energy projects to oil deal

Left to right: TotalEnergies EP general manager Philipe Grouex, Tanzania Energy minister January Makamba, UNOC CEO Proscovia Nabbanja, Cnooc Uganda Ltd president Chen Zhiobiao, and TotalEnergies SE Patrick Pouyanne at the commissioning of the Legacy Publication on Uganda’s journey to first oil at Kololo, Kampala, on Tuesday. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • The Energy ministry Permanent Secretary, Ms Irene Batebe, said the renewable energy project is part of the  MoU  that was signed on Tuesday. 

Government and French TotalEnergies EP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on development of clean energy.

