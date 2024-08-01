Govt, traders hit stalemate, strike still on

The state minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, has urged striking traders to consider returning to their villages and engaging in farming rather than disrupting Kampala with strikes.

“I call upon traders to go and work for those who want to work [but] those who don’t want to work, you go to the village don’t disturb me in my Kampala. Go to the village [like in] Kyanamukaka [in Masaka District] and plant pineapples...go to Bulemezi and plant coffee. Don’t disturb me from Kampala here, we shall not hesitate to pick you,” he said in a telephone interview last evening.

Security officers are seen patrolling downtown Kampala on July 31, 2024, during a shop shutdown strike by city traders protesting against EFRIS, taxes and foreign investors engaged in petty businesses. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

City traders under their umbrella body of the Kampala Capital City Traders Association (KACITA) began their strike after being informed that a scheduled meeting with President Museveni would not occur.

The meeting, initially set for June 20 and then postponed, was to address several demands, including a temporary suspension of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting System (EFRIS) by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), a review of various taxes, and the removal of foreign traders, from downtown shops.

President Museveni had previously met with the traders’ leadership on April 19 and held a general meeting with all traders on May 7, where he issued directives such as halting the compulsory purchase of EFIRS machines. The traders expected a follow-up meeting, which has not yet taken place, prompting their continued strike.

After a meeting with traders, KACITA spokesperson Issa Ssekitto yesterday stated that the traders would continue their strike.

“We cannot ask those who have already closed their shops to reopen. We do not have any information to present to the traders to justify reopening. We had agreed to keep the shops closed until Friday. We need a direct response from the president, not just from the Minister of Kampala,” he said.

Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda (Right) and her junior Kabuye Kyofatogabye. PHOTO/ JOCYLYNNE NAKIBUULE

In response, Mr Kabuye said the traders should stop holding the president hostage, noting that President Museveni is known for carefully considering issues before taking action.

“I only appeal to them to cease fire and give the president time so that he does his things calmly and then we start advancing our demands and I believe that way we shall achieve more,” he said

Mr Kabuye also hinted at concerns over the current socio-political climate, mentioning foreign-funded anti-corruption protests, and advised the traders to act prudently.

Kampala traders are seen standing next to their closed businesses at the resumption of their shop shutdown strike in Kampala on July 31, 2024. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI