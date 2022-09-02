Govt trains 2,000 Ntungamo youth on business

At least 2,000 youth have turned up for a government-sponsored financial literacy and mindset change training in Ntungamo District.

The five-day training, which started on Tuesday, is facilitated by Enterprise Uganda, a private organisation. It aims at challenging participants to start and manage businesses.

Mr Charles Ocici, the executive director of Enterprise Uganda, said they are rolling out such trainings across the country to empower youth who are unemployed, especially due to post Covid-19 effects.

“People are becoming desperate because they are losing jobs. They want to commit suicide, they are losing business, and are failing in every venture. They think that the government is failing them but no one is blaming themselves for their lifestyle. They start a business without thinking, those on jobs don’t mind how they work and how they save,” Mr Ocici said.

While officiating at the opening of the training, the Rushenyi County MP, Ms Naome Kabasharira, said it is dangerous to start a business without financial literacy.

“The failure behind businesses is not because of the failing economy, sometimes it’s due to lack of financial skills of the people running these businesses,” Ms Kabasharira said.

She said as communities recover from Covid-19 and failing economy, youth need to be engaged to reduce the risk of business failure.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Geoffrey Mucunguzi, urged participants to shun cultural beliefs in business development, saying mindset change is key in promoting all aspects of life.