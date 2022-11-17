Govt trains 300 residents to extend health services

The government has launched a community health extension workers (CHEWs) programme to promote good health practices in Lira and Mayuge districts.

The Ministry of Health, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other partners will pilot the programme in the districts.

More than 300 people have been trained in the two districts to implement the health activities.

These include conducting home visits and outreach services to promote preventive health actions such as referring cases to health centres, follow up on referrals, identify, train, and collaborate with volunteer community groups, and provide reports to the health centre IIIs and parish chiefs.

Ms Loretah Mutoni, the Ministry of Health communications officer, said the CHEWs will register village households and map household population by age category.

“They will also prioritise health problems of the parish, set targets and draft an action plan for the year. The action plan is then submitted to the officer-in-charge of health centre III, health assistant, and parish chief, for their review and approval,” she said.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, said people worldwide have realised the importance of communities participating in their health hence the need to strengthen the workforce.

“All diseases start from the communities. They only go to hospitals for treatment when the situation has worsened. So, there is an extreme need to empower the communities to understand that 75 percent of our disease burden is preventable and with their participation and ownership, we can prevent it,” Dr Aceng told journalists in Lira City on Sunday.

She made the remarks during the completion of the training of 168 CHEWs at Uganda Martyrs University, Ngetta Campus in Lira.

“This training is to position these people at the parish level so they can work in conjunction with the village health teams and train model families so that information on prevention and adoption of good practices is propagated,” Dr Aceng said.

She advised the trainers to create rapport with the communities to ensure trust.

“You have been trained to support, give them knowledge and access health services. Don’t become a hero. Ugandans have become very wise. They can sue you and your contract letter will not help you. So be wise and do the right thing within your limits,” the minister added.

Dr Patrick Buchan Ocen, the Lira District health officer, said they were worried about the programme’s success when they started because some trainees thought it would be a workshop.

“We remained with 168 participants and I am very grateful for this team because they stood their ground and were open to learning,” Dr Buchan said.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, urged the trainers to ensure that they effectively respond to the health challenges.

“This business where people are dying and nobody is saying anything, means there is a weakness on the ground. So you are the people to raise the alarm – working closely with the community and the district leaders. This will address the issue of these epidemics which are taking our people,” he said.

“We don’t want a situation where you lose 15 people and people are there are saying it is witchcraft, a rich man is sacrificing people. That should not happen in a place where you have been trained,” Dr Mwebesa added.

Dr George Upenthyo, the commissioner of the community health department at the Health ministry, said for the country to achieve universal health coverage health services must reach the households through door-to door efforts.

Ms Immaculate Ddumba, a representative of Usaid Mission director Richard Nelson, said the team will improve access to quality health services. She said the healthcare system should be made more patient-centred, equitable, and functional.

Training packages