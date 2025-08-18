Govt trains Lango residents to use wetlands sustainably

Alex Emor, Alex Emor, a 46-year-old resident of Lira City East Division, is sustainably utilising a wetland to earn a living through fish farming.

In 2016, the father of five established two fish ponds in the Okole wetland to generate income and ensure food security.

Today, he has four fish ponds and employs two young people to support him. Unlike other smallholder farmers in the Lango Sub-region who have resorted to degrading wetlands through unsustainable practices such as rice and sugarcane growing, Mr Emor has become a change agent in his community.

He is among the few farmers implementing sustainable land management practices in protected ecosystems through fish farming.

“Before I ventured into aquaculture, I realised that many people had started destroying our wetland as they were mining sand and making bricks,” Mr Emor says.

“Apart from brick laying and sand mining, almost everyone was cultivating rice or maize, but I saw water and thought, why shouldn’t I start fish farming?” he adds.

With limited resources, he began small, establishing two ponds stocked with fingerlings from Lake Kwania.

“Starting this project was difficult because it required a lot of money. This place was full of snakes, and the papyrus was difficult to clear. Removing the papyrus itself was an act of destroying the environment, but you also know you cannot make an omelette without breaking an egg. I did it consciously,” Mr Emor says.

“At the moment, each of the four ponds has about 1,000 fish. That is a small number, but it is what I have decided to start with,” he adds.

Slowly but surely, his hard work and determination are paying off. Mr Emor now supplies fish to local markets, restaurants and even schools in Lira City.Challenges Nonetheless, his journey has not been without challenges. “The major challenge here is feeding.

Also, as you can see, maintenance of these ponds is quite expensive in terms of clearing the bushes around them. Sometimes it is very difficult to control predators such as birds, monitor lizards and the lung fish that feeds on its fellow fish,” he says.

“I have not yet realised any good profit from this business because record keeping has not been very good and I harvest the fish once a year,” he adds.

Wetland restoration effort

Many residents of Lira, Oyam and Kole districts, who pose the greatest threats to wetlands, are being mobilised from the grassroots level and sensitised on the importance of wetland protection and conservation.

Under an initiative by the Ministry of Water and Environment, local leaders and farmers are trained on sustainable activities that can be promoted within these fragile ecosystems.

The ministry further promotes co-management of wetlands, bearing in mind that their degradation has a direct impact on communities. At both village and parish levels, five-member environmental committees have been formed and trained in wetland management.

Mr Joseph Ongol, the assistant commissioner of wetlands management department at the Ministry of Water and Environment, says the government has resorted to working with people living near wetlands to make monitoring more effective.

“So, we are giving out bicycles to people who live near these wetlands we consider important. We have sampled 39 people from Oyam and Lira districts (Lango Sub-region), and we are going to give out these bicycles to them,” he says.

“This is to make elected members of the community mobile so that they can monitor what is going on in these wetlands,” he adds.

The bicycles, each worth Shs730,000, are also being distributed in Gulu, Kitgum, Busia and Pallisa districts under a partnership with World Bicycle Relief and Buffalo Bicycles Uganda Ltd. So far, 200 bicycles have been provided.

“This intervention will be scaled up countrywide depending on the availability of resources. We shall keep going until we have sampled all the regions of the country and given out these bicycles, and we shall see what improvement we make in the enforcement of the wetlands law,” Mr Ongol says.

He adds: “These bicycles are for their personal use, but as they go to the market, church, or to check on their colleagues, they will be keeping an eye on these wetlands.”

Committees’ mandate

The committee’s role is to observe, report and raise awareness about how to manage wetlands without degrading them.

“What we want them to report to us is, number one, the name of the person degrading wetlands in their area. Two, the activity this person is carrying out. Three, the name of the wetland being degraded. Then they should go on and tell us which village this degradation is taking place in, which parish and in which sub-county,” Mr Ongol says.

Mr Charles Okello, a member of the environmental committee in Barr Sub-county, Lira District, says fish farming is considered sustainable because it does not lead to any wetland destruction.

“We are not just telling people to stop farming in wetlands. We are also showing them why it matters and how they can be part of the solution. People are beginning to see wetlands not just as land to be used, but as a life to be protected,” Mr Okello says.

“In my Tedam Village in Ober Parish, I engaged several locals who had cultivated in the wetlands, and they agreed never to farm in it again,” he adds.

Ray of hope Mr Jimmy Etot, the Oyam environment officer in-charge of wetlands, says while some committee members face intimidation from wealthy encroachers, the community supports the drive to protect and restore wetlands.

“The rate at which people are encroaching on wetlands in Oyam District is decreasing, and in areas where local environment committees are initiated, there are always positive changes. You only remain with a few cases,” Mr Etot says.

“These committees play a watchdog role in the villages. Whenever they see things moving out of hand, they call us and report, and you know with wetlands, the earlier you get the report and respond, the better,” he adds.

Lira City environment officer Leonard Otika says they have introduced a nature-based solution approach under the Parish Development Model (PDM) to ensure sustainable use of wetland resources.

Here, Parish Development Model beneficiaries are encouraged to engage in environmentally-friendly activities such as fish farming, beekeeping and poultry farming as alternative sources of income while avoiding reliance on wetland-degrading practices.

About wetlands

Wetlands mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events by absorbing excess rainfall, storing water, and releasing it slowly over time. They act as natural sponges and buffers, reducing peak flows, preventing erosion, and protecting infrastructure, and agricultural lands from flooding, thus enhancing resilience to climate change and supporting sustainable water management.

Wetlands are important in climate regulation because they store carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, which contribute to global warming and climate change.

They do so by acting as carbon sinks, sequestering carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in plants, soils, and sediments.The United Nations Development Programme roots for restoration of wetlands and associated catchments. Encroachment, drainage, or pollution within the wetlands are prohibited.