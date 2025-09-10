Govt trains over 1,000 women in Kapchorwa ahead of GROW project rollout

Over 1,000 women entrepreneurs in Kapchorwa District have received practical business training under the national GROW project, a government initiative aimed at empowering women across Uganda, particularly in rural areas.

The training, conducted in partnership with Enterprise Uganda, focused on equipping women with essential skills to strengthen their enterprises and manage resources efficiently.

Moses Buwudhwike, the Regional Project Officer for the Eastern Region, explained that the GROW project is designed to ensure every woman entrepreneur benefits from the initiative.

“This training goes beyond giving loans. It equips women with knowledge on financial management, business planning, and mindset development, which are key to growing their businesses sustainably,” he said.

The training emphasized financial discipline, teaching women how to save, budget, and reinvest profits strategically. Participants were guided on distinguishing personal expenses from business funds and the importance of keeping detailed records to track growth and profitability.

Another critical component was time management and goal setting. Women were taught how to balance family responsibilities with running a business, allocate time efficiently, and set measurable, realistic business goals. The sessions encouraged delegation of tasks and creating systems that allow the enterprise to run smoothly, even when the owner is attending to household or community responsibilities.

Enterprise Uganda’s Director General, Charles Ocici, noted that women face unique challenges in entrepreneurship due to societal expectations and competing responsibilities.

“Women are often homemakers and caregivers, but they also need to compete in business. This training empowers them to handle multiple roles effectively while maintaining competitiveness,” he said.

Strategic thinking and mindset development were also key topics. Trainers encouraged women to recognize and challenge stereotypes, stay resilient in competitive markets, and focus on delivering solutions that consistently meet customer needs.

“No matter your gender, if you can deliver efficiently and competitively, you can thrive in business,” Ocici said.

Ms Hope Atuhaire, RDC of Kween District, praised the project, saying it filled a critical gap in rural entrepreneurship.

“Women now have guidance on how to manage and grow their businesses. This knowledge is as valuable as financial support because it teaches them how to avoid losses and build sustainable ventures,” she said.

The training also included practical advice on resource management and environmental sustainability, such as using local materials like grass for construction, planting trees for timber, and building skills in sustainable farming and business practices.

By combining financial literacy, mindset transformation, strategic planning, and environmental awareness, the GROW project aims to create self-reliant women entrepreneurs who can expand their businesses, employ others, and contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s economic growth.

The Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project is a Government of Uganda project, funded by the World Bank, implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda in all districts, municipalities, and cities. It aims at increasing access to entrepreneurial services that enable female entrepreneurs to grow their enterprises from micro to small, and small to medium, in targeted locations, including the refugee-host districts.



