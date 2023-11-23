Govt unearths 18 new potential mineral sites

The ministry of Energy has confirmed the discovery of 18 new mineral potential targets following a recent airborne geophysical mapping.

According to a document authored by Mr Vincent Kedi, the assistant commissioner for license administration in the Mines department, recent airborne geophysical data integrated with new geological maps have resulted in 18 mineral potential targets for further detailed exploration by investors.

“Uganda is richly endowed with mineral resources, and the geological, geochemical and airborne geophysical surveys revealed potential for more mineral resources; specifically, new 18 targets for gold, iron ore and platinum group metals (PGMs), nickel-chromium, among others,” Mr Kedi said in the document.

The minerals discovered include; nickel (Iganga gabbro intrusion), gold (in Moroto and Zeu in Zombo), chromite, marble, Kimberlite (Kidera, south eastern Uganda), copper, cobalt and rare earth element in Naigobya, and limestone, phosphate, iron ore, titanium and vermiculite in Bukusu.

Others include; nickel, chromium, iron ore (in Masindi–Karuma falls area), gold (Kitaka–Buhweju), diatomite (Packwach area), Bentonite clay (Kaiso-Tonya-Kaolin), iron (Mayuge area), nickel (Kafunzo area), uranium (Makuutu area), and gold (Hoima-Kafu area).

The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to utilising the mineral resources to improve the socio-economic status of the people of Uganda.

He explained that Uganda’s approach is to attract investments to explore, mine and add value to these critical minerals.

New gold deposits

The mapping also discovered new gold deposits in the Kaliro-Ivukula area, gold in the Aboke-Alito area, iron ore deposits in Buhara-Kabale, and iron ore in Butogota, Kanungu district.

The geological data covered 80 percent of the country and intends to complete the remaining 20 percent.

Recently, the European Union granted Euros 1 million (about Shs4.1 billion) to the government to conduct a detailed feasibility study and establish the iron ore reserves in south western Uganda. The study is being implemented jointly by the National Planning Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Mr Kedi’s document details that while precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum exist in all regions of Uganda, they have confirmed more than 200 million tonnes of proven reserves of iron ore (hematite) in south western Uganda and another 100 million tonnes of iron ore (magnetite) in the same region.

Iron ore

“Rare earth elements (REE) potential exists in isolated deposits in south western Uganda, 3Ts [Tin, Tantalite (coltan) and Tungsten] in south western Uganda, carbonatite centres aluminous clays in Makuutu area and been mapped in southeastern Uganda with base metals such as copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, lithium, PGMs occur in all regions of Uganda,” the document adds.