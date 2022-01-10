Govt unveils details of new abridged curriculum

The government yesterday released details of the new post Covid-19 curriculum, seeking to help learners cope under the automatic promotion arrangement.

Unveiling the particulars in a communication from the Ministry of Education to schools countrywide, the compressed curriculum will benefit all primary and secondary school classes, with the exception of Primary One, Senior One and Senior Five, who will focus their learning on the standard curriculum.

The Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, clarified that the new curriculum is a modification of the old one, aimed at recovering the lost learning time with minimum learning loss.

“The Covid-19 pandemic caused a disruption in our education system and made learners miss schooling for almost 18 months. This has created a need to re-think what and how learners will learn when schools reopen,” Ms Museveni said.

She added that under the abridged curriculum is an assortment of priority learning competences and concepts, along with psychosocial support, which should be the focus of instruction in this school year to achieve learning recovery.

Ms Museveni urged all stakeholders to support the implementation of the curriculum to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

The director of National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), Dr Grace Baguma, said they take full responsibility for any shortcoming that might be identified in the circular and welcome proposals to address any gaps.

The curriculum has either shifted the content students did not learn in the previous class to the next or merged similar contents.

For instance, in the Primary Seven abridged curriculum, under sets concepts, fractions that were supposed to be taught in Primary Six, have been merged with those of Primary Seven as well as Data handling (statistics and pie-charts).

Meanwhile, the topic on currencies has been shifted from Primary Six to Primary Seven as well as Time topics, which cover speed, distance and time.

NCDC explains that some data has been shifted or merged because learners missed studying it while in Primary Six.

Abridged curriculum for primary schools

Classes and subjects

Primary five

English Term One Critical changes

Topic 1: Vehicle Repair and Maintenance

Sub 1A: Parts of a Vehicle

Topic 2: Print Media

Grammar

Tenses (Past, simple, future- dropped)

Topic 3: Travelling

Grammar

Past continuous, past simple and language structures dropped

Topic7: Peace and Security;

Grammar has been dropped

English Term Two

Topic 4: Letter writing;

Topic5: Communication

Subtopic 5A: The Post Office.

Subtopic5B: The Telephone;

Subtopic 5C: The Internet.

English Term Three

Topic6: Culture.

Sub-topic 6A: Nationality;

Topic7: Peace and security.

Topic 8: Services (Banks)

Mathematics Term One

Topic 1: Set Concepts

Fractions

Lines, Angles and Geometric Figure

Integers: Shifted from 3rd term to 2nd term before graphs.

Data handling: Included in content for P.5

Time: P4.content merged with that of P.5

Money: To be covered after operations on whole numbers

Length, Mass and Capacity: P4 content integrated into that of P.5

Topic2: Whole numbers.

Topic3: Operations on whole numbers.

Topic4: Money

Topic5: Patterns and sequences;

Mathematics Term Two

Topic 6 : Periods-

Topic7: Lines Angles and Geometric figure.

Topic 8: Integers.

Topic: Data handling

Topic 10: Time;

Mathematics Term Three

Topic 11: Length, Mass and Capacity.

Topic: Algebra

Integrated Science

(Not specified what will be covered in Term 1,2,3)

Topic1: Occupations in our community:

Topic 2: Keeping poultry and bees-

Topic3: Keeping rabbits.

Topic4: Keeping Goats

Topic 5: Measurements

Topic 6 theme games : Basic skills in rounders

Topic 6 theme Matter and energy: Heat and energy

Topic 7: Bacteria and Fungi

Topic8: Soil

Topic 9:Types of changes

Topic 10: Primary Health Care

Topic 10: Food and Nutrition

Topic 12: Accidents, Poisoning and First Aid

Topic 13: Disease vectors , Communicable diseases, Worm infestation

Topic 14: Immunisation

Topic 15; The Teeth and Digestive System.

Social Studies- Term One

Topic 1: Location of Uganda

Topic2: Physical features in Uganda.

Topic 3: Climate of Uganda.

Topic 4: Vegetation of Uganda.

Social Studies Term Two

Topic 1: Natural Resources in Uganda

Topic 2: The People of the Pre-Colonial.

Topic 3: Foreign Influence in Uganda.

Topic 4: How Uganda became a Nation.

Social Studies Term Three

Topic 1: The Road to Independence

Topic 3: The Government of Uganda

Topic4: Population, Size, and distribution.

Christian Religious Education Term One

God’s people and the law.

Following Jesus as a leader.

Faith-

Term Two

Christianity and Islam.

The Christian Community.

Witness;

Term Three

· Discipleship and its reward;

Relationship with God

Islamic Religious Education

Critical changes

Topic: 1 A congregational prayer P4 term 2 reviewed



Topic; Fasting

Recites Surat Al-Kauthar

Topic; Prophets Migration from Mecca to Medina.

TOPICS

Topic 1: Surat Zilzalah’

Topic 2: Settlement of debts;

Topic 3: Resurrection and Judgement

Topic 4: Fasting.

Topic5: Miraj

Topic 6: Surat Al-Kauthar (108) ;

Topic 6: Good Neighbourliness.

Other topics include;

Topic 7: Paradise and Hell

Topic 8: Tarawiih and Idd Prayers

Topic 9; Last days of Prophet Muhammad(P.B.U.H)

Topic 10: Surat Al-Alaq (96)

Topic 11: Sin

Topic 12: Zakat

Topic 13: Miracles of Prophet Muhammad(P.B.U.H)

PRIMARY FOUR

English Term One

Topic 1: Animals in Our sub-county/ Division.

Topic 2: Services as a Business on our Sub-County/Division;

Topic3: Describing People and Objects.

Topic 4: Giving directions:

English Term Two

Topic3: What I like and How I feel;

Topic 4: Behaviour;

Sub-topic B. Bad Behaviour:

Topic 5: Shopping (Buying and Selling);

Topic 6: Time;.

Sub-topic B: Past Continuous tense;

English Term Three

Topic 7; Expression of the Future

Topic 8: Democracy;

Sub-topic A: Games and Sports;

Sub-topic B: Music, Dance and Drama;

Sub-topic C: Elections

Mathematics Term One

Topic 1: Set Concepts;.

Topic 2: Whole Numbers;

Topic3: Operations on Whole numbers;

Topic4: Money Matters

Mathematics Term Two

Topic 5: Patterns and Sequences

Topic 6: Fractions

Topic 7: Lines, Angles and Geometric Figures

Topic 8: Data handling;

Mathematics Term Three.

Topic 9: Time

Topic 10: Length, Mass and Capacity

Topic 11: Algebra

Integrated Science

The topics to be covered in first term include the following

Topic 1: The World of living things

Topic 2: Animal Life

Topic 3: Basic Technology in our County, Division

Topic 4: Energy in our Sub-county/Division

Topic 5: Weather in our Sub-county/ Division

Topic6: Managing resources

Topic 2.1: The major Body Organs

Topic 8: The teeth

Topic 9: Personal Hygiene

Topic 10; Our Food

Science Term Two

Topic 11: Sanitation

Science Term Three

Topic 12: Communicable intestinal disease, worms infestation

Topic 13: Vectors and Diseases

Topic 14: Accidents , Poisoning and first aid

Topic 15: Growing Groups

Topic 16: Keeping Rabbits

Social Studies Term One

Peace and security

Child rights and obligations

Culture and Gender

Livelihood

Location of our district Physical features in our district

Social Studies Term Two

Vegetation in our district

People in our district

Social Studies Term Three

Leaders in our district

Christian Religious Education.

C.R.E Term One

Topic 1: Traditions

Topic 2: Messengers of God

Topic 3: God’s continuing love for his people

Topic4:God’s people and the law

C.R.E Term Two

Topic 1: Following Jesus as a leader

Topic 2: Jesus Christ Our Saviour

Topic 3: The worshiping community

Topic 4: Christian Community

C.R.E Term Three

Topic 1: Jesus our example in service

Topic 2: Making our decisions as Christians

Topic 3: Peace

Islamic Religious Education

(No specifics for term 1,2,3)

Surat Al-ASR

Prophet/ Messenger

Dress for Prayer

Impurities

Early Converts in Islam

Surat Al- Humaza

The 25 prophets

Imaan and forgiveness

Congregational Prayer

The night journey

Surat Al-Falaq

The unique nature of Muhammad P.B.H

Conduct after Swalat

Dress and cleanliness





Abridged curriculum for Primary

PRIMARY SEVEN

Mathematics: Term One

Topic 1: Set concepts

Topic 2: Whole numbers

Topic 3: Operation on whole numbers

Topic 4: Patterns and sequences

Term Two

Topic 5: Fractions

Topic 6: Integers

Topic 7: Data Handling

Topic 8: Money

Topic 9: Lines, Angles and Geometric Figures

Topic 10: Time

Term Three

English retained

Term one

Topic 1: School holidays and activities

Topic 2: Formal letter writing

Topic 3: Examinations

Term two

Topic 4: Electronic media

Topic 5A : Rights, responsibilities and freedom

Sub-Topic 5B : Animal needs

Term three.

Topic 6A : Environmental protection

Sub-topic 6 B:Ways of protecting the environment

Topic 7 : Ceremonies

Sub-Topic 7 A: Marriage

Sub-Topic 7 B: Funeral

English dropped

Letter writing

Electronic media if 1 and 2 conditional

Integrated science

Term one

Topic 1: Sanitation

Topic 2 : Accidents and first aid

Topic 3 : Science at home and in our community

Topic 4 : Muscular and skeletal system

Topic 5: Respiratory system

Topic 6: Reproductive systems

Term two

Topic 7: The excretory system

Topic 8: Light energy

Topic 9: Electricity and magnetism

Topic 10 : Simple Machines and Friction

Topic 11: Interdependence of things in the environment

Term three

Topic 12: Resources in the environment

Topic 13 : population and health

Social Studies

Term one

Topic 1: Location of Africa on the map of the world

Topic 2 : Physical features of Africa

Topic 3 : Climate of Africa

Topic 4: Vegetation of Africa.

Term two

Topic 1 : The people of Africa & settlement patterns

Topic 2 : Foreign influence in Africa

Topic 3 : Nationalism and the road to independence of Africa

Topic 4 : Post independent Africa

Term Three.

Topic 1 : Economic development in Africa

Topic 2 : World organisations

Primary six

English

Term one

Topic one : safety on the road

Topic 2 : Debating

Term two

Topic 3 : family relationships

Topic 4 : Occupations

Term three

Topic 5: Hotels

Topic 6 : Using dictionary

Mathematics

Term one

Topic 1 : Set concepts

Topic 2 : Whole numbers

Topic 3 : Operations on whole numbers

Topic 4 : Patterns and sequences

Term Two

Topic 5: Fractions

Topic 6 : Data handling

Topic 7 : Money

Topic 8: Time

Term three

Topic 9 : Length, mass and capacity

Topic 10 : Lines, Angles and geometric figures

Topic 11: Integers

Topic 12 : Algebra

Integrated Science

Term one

Topic 1 : Bacteria and Fungi

Topic 2 : Classification of animals

Term two

Topic 3 : Classification of plants

Topic 4 : Resources in the environment

Topic 5 : Types of changes

Topic 6: Occupations in our Community: crop growing

Topic 7: keeping goats, sheep and pigs

Topic 8: Keeping cattle

Term three

Topic 9: Science at home and in our community

Topic 10: Primary health care, PHC

Topic 11: Food and nutrition

Topic 12: Sanitation

Topic 13: Accidents and first aid

Topic 14: alcohol, smoking and drugs in society

Topic 15: The circulatory system

Topic 16: Respiratory system

Topic 17: Reproductive system

Topic 18: sound energy

Social studies

Term one

Topic 1 : The East African community

Term two

Topic 1: Natural Resources

Topic 2: Transport and communication in East Africa

Term three

Topic 1: The road to Independence in East Africa

Topic 2:Responsible living in east Africa

Abridged curriculum for secondary schools

Senior four

Chemistry Omitted

Laboratory preparation of hydrogen sulphide removed

Deducing the composition of hydrogen chloride and uses of hydrogen chloride

Laboratory preparation of nitrogen and laboratory preparation of nitric acid

Electrochemistry (handled in physics)

Retained Chemistry

Term one

Ionic chemistry and qualitative analysis.

Energy changes in chemical processes

Electrochemistry

Reaction rates and reversible reactions

Term two

Nitrogen and its compound

Compounds

Chlorine and its compounds

Term three

Applied chemistry

Water and hydrogen

Atomic structure

The periodic table

Ions and ionic compounds

Term two

Atomic molecular, structure and bonding

Acids, bases and indicators

Salts

Term three

The mole

Carbon chemistry

Class and subjects

Senior two

Chemistry Omitted topics

Chemistry and society removed

Using materials deleted

Structure of allotropes of carbon removed.

Air and water merged.

Retained Chemistry

Term one

Experimental chemistry

States and changes of states of matter

Mixtures, elements and compounds

Term two

Air and water

Rocks and minerals

Acids bases and salts

Term three

The periodic table

Carbon in the environment

Reactivity series

Senior Three

Chemistry Term one

Reactions of metals with oxygen

Water and hydrogen

Atomic structure

The periodic table

Ions and ionic compounds

Term two

Atomic molecular, structure, bonding

Acids, bases and indicators

Salts

Term three

The mole

Carbon chemistry

Organic chemistry