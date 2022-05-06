Govt unveils solar water purification technology

The government through the Office of the Prime Minister has in partnership with 4Life Solutions, a Danish company, introduced solar water purification technology to increase access to clean and safe water across the country.

The technology dubbed SaWa (Safe Water) uses sunshine to kill germs in the water, making it safe for drinking.

Danish Ambassador to Uganda Nicolaja Hejberg Petersen and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja yesterday signed an agreement in Kampala on the use of the technology.

Ms Nabbanja said the unique water purification solution will go a long way in addressing challenges of safe drinking water among several populations, including refugees.

“We are committed to improving livelihoods for refugees and our local people at risk. This solution is simple and sustainable, using only the power of the sun for efficient purification,” she said.

The State minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku, said the technology will increase access to safe water among school going children, especially in water challenged areas.

“The SaWa is easy to use and provides very safe water even in areas that are challenged with highly polluted water. We invite our corporate partners as well as the international community to help us implement this solution and other solutions geared towards improving the lives of our people,” she said.

The chief executive officer of 4Life, Mr Jonas Pilgaard, said the project will enable about 10 million people in Uganda access safe drinking water.