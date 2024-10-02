Govt upholds vehicle charges for Murchison Falls National Park transit

Uganda's State Minister for Wildlife and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, has reaffirmed that the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) will continue charging vehicles transiting through Murchison Falls National Park.

"The tarmacking of this road does not justify the change of its status as a park tourism road," Mugarra emphasized during a press conference at Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday. "The National Park was constructed for administrative and tourism use, and has been so."

This decision follows controversy sparked by some MPs representing constituencies in northern Uganda.

Mr Gilbert Olanya, MP for Kilak County, argued that charging travellers to northern Uganda is unfair, particularly since those passing through Lake Mburo National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda are not charged.

However, Mugarra clarified that the Kichumbanyobo-Paraa-Tangi-Pakwach bridge road was constructed strictly as a tourism road, not for general public use.

"Travellers to West Nile and Northern Uganda have an alternative route, through Kiryandongo via the Karuma Bridge to either Pakwach or Gulu, at no cost despite traversing through Murchison Falls National Park too."

Recently, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) closed Karuma Bridge for three months to enable refurbishment after cracks were observed. Since then, travellers to northern Uganda have been directed to use alternative routes.

Mr Mugarra noted that while UWA acknowledges the need for unimpeded transit, wildlife conservation must also be prioritized.

"UWA has provided an alternative route through the park at free cost using the Bugungu gate. This route is about an extra 30 km to Kampala if one travels through Hoima."

Vehicle access fees range from Shs20,000 to Shs50,000, depending on the vehicle size.