Govt urged on policy to improve workers’ welfare

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has urged government to adopt a framework for programming towards attainment of decent work in order to ensure safe and decent work environments for employees.

Speaking during the opening of a weeklong training of the Labour Advisory Board (LAB), ILO National Programme Officer Jacqueline Banya said policy development and national dialogue would improve working relations between workers and employees.

“The LABs play a very pivotal role in shaping and guiding labor policies and practices. Your responsibilities include advising on the adoption and implementation of labour standards, ensuring fair labour practices and promoting social dialogue among, employers, government and workers,” she said in Wakiso District on Monday.

According to Banya, a decent work programme will soon be finalized and launched to guide governments on policy formulation.

“You're stepping into roles that are integral in promotion of fair and equitable labour practices in Uganda, by adhering to these conventions, you will ensure that your work aligns with the international labour standards, ultimately contributing to the wellbeing of modest and the overall development of this area,” she added.

Enabel international expert on decent work and social protection, Berivan Erbil Pamuk, said strengthening of the labour inspection unit and the LAB is one of the essential needs to improve workplace conditions for workers.

“We have five pillars carrying this entire agenda in line with the ILO decent work pillars, we added a fifth pillar because we believe that the regional component and policy development is so crucial to create a sustainable fact of what we are doing here in Uganda,” she noted.

Berivan added: “Employment creation and increasing labour income for one of the groups especially in agriculture, tourism and hospitality sectors, raising awareness about fundamental labour principles rights, social protection, social dialogue which is being strengthened through labour unions and policy development and regional exchange.”

The commissioner labour industrial relations and productivity at the Ministry of Gender, Alex Asiimwe, highlighted need for a favorable labour justice system for both employers and workers saying “it is central to the production of goods and country’s development.”