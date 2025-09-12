Govt urged to adopt evidence-based models to improve education standards

The government of Uganda has been urged to tap into evidence and best practices from non-state actors to improve education standards and expand access to quality secondary schooling across the country.

This call was made at the Evidence and Impact Conference organised by Promoting Equality in African Schools (PEAS) on Thursday, September 12, 2025, at Fairway Hotel, Kampala.

PEAS, a UK-based charity and social enterprise, currently runs over 30 secondary schools in hard-to-reach areas of Uganda under a low-cost, sustainable model of education. Through its “Smart Aid” approach, the organisation not only builds and operates affordable schools but also partners with government and private institutions to share proven models and influence wider system reform.

PEAS Uganda Country Director Henry Senkasi emphasised the need for government policy and practice to be informed by evidence. He explained that PEAS deliberately collects data on school performance and sustainability, which it shares with the Ministry of Education to support system-wide improvements.

“Our model ensures quality and affordability while targeting disadvantaged learners. Beyond running schools, we support others to operate better and work to strengthen the wider education system,” Mr Senkasi said.

He also highlighted challenges such as teacher retention, with many moving to government schools following salary increases, but framed this positively as government indirectly scaling up PEAS’ training and models.

Ms Judith Akurut, the Assistant Commissioner for Education Standards at the Ministry of Education, praised PEAS for complementing government efforts, especially in supporting school improvement plans after inspections.

“We do the inspection, but PEAS follows up with schools to ensure recommendations are implemented. Their work in safeguarding learners and helping schools plan for improvement directly supports our mandate,” Akurut noted, while calling for more collaboration to bridge gaps in inspection capacity.

Uganda currently has only 40 inspectors overseeing more than 6,000 secondary schools nationwide, making partnerships with organisations like PEAS vital.

Other education leaders echoed the importance of non-state actors in raising standards. Ms Frances Atima, Principal Inspector at the Ministry, said PEAS’ consultative approach has helped identify systemic gaps such as weak leadership in schools.

Mr Patrick Kaboyo, the National Secretary of the Federation of Non-State Education Institutions (FENEI), urged private schools to learn from PEAS’ holistic model, which balances safeguarding, academic outcomes, and emotional wellbeing.

Mr Apollo Gabazira, Chair of PEAS’ Uganda Board, underlined that sustainability and rural-focused delivery were central to improving equity in education.

Speakers at the conference agreed that Uganda’s education sector requires innovative financing, evidence-based models, and stronger partnerships to tackle challenges such as low teacher capacity, weak inspection, and limited access in rural areas.

Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo of UWEZO stressed that lessons from PEAS’ 30 schools could be replicated nationally to improve outcomes, particularly for girls and learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The conference concluded with a collective call for government to expand collaboration with non-state actors in school improvement, institutionalise data-driven approaches in education policy, address resource gaps in inspection and teacher training and support models that prioritise affordability, equity, and sustainability.

With Uganda targeting universal access to quality secondary education, the partnership between government and innovators like PEAS is increasingly being seen as a key driver for raising standards and ensuring no child is left behind.



