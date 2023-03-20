Govt urged to avail rapid testing kits for malaria

Health workers have urged the government to supply rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) to health centres across the country for quick detection of malaria parasites.

Malaria is one of the leading causes of deaths in the country, according to health statistics. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates show Uganda had 13 million malaria cases and over 19,600 estimated deaths in 2021.

Kasese District Health Officer, Dr Yusuf Baseka, said without the consistent supply of RDTs and drugs by the National Medical Stores (NMS), the number of malaria patients would be higher.

He said RDTs now represent a more practical diagnostic tool than traditional light microscopy during detection of antigens.

“Malaria cases have not only decreased among the adults but also in the infants under five years of age,” Dr Baseka said in an interview last Wednesday.

He added: “We have been able to do so because of the availability of RDTs supplied by NMS.”

Dr Baseka also said medical personnel need to ensure deliveries of RTDs are well managed and controlled to avoid wastage.

“This is because with proper management and use of RDTs, the health workers are able to make a correct diagnosis and treat malaria patients on time, saving millions of lives,” he explained.

For the case of malaria, doctors will do the diagnosis within 24 hours and consequently, this child will have already received an anti-malaria drug.

Besides, Dr Baseka revealed that blood transfusions among children who are under five years have reduced significantly because they are able to treat malaria in time.

The Ministry of Health promotes “test and treat” guidelines, which recommend all suspected malaria cases be confirmed with a diagnostic test prior to treatment.

RDT use in public facilities in Uganda is high, with an estimated diagnostic testing coverage of 84%.

However, Dr Jimmy Opigo, the Head of the Malaria Control Programme at the Ministry of Health, recently emphasised the use of mosquito nets.