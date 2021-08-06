Govt urged to build community silos for drought-hit Teso

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

Authorities in Ngora District, Teso Sub-region, have asked the government to reintroduce public silos to stem a looming food crisis in the area that has left 20 per cent of the residents (33,160) facing hunger.

Silos are used for bulk storage of grain during bumper harvest for use in times of scarcity.

In a five-page report addressed to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the district leaders said the area is experiencing severe drought, which has left many people unable to afford three meals a day.

The report signed by the district chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Lawrence Wadada, indicates that 33,160 people are now surviving on one meal per day, while another 99,480 is food insecure.

On top of mandatory public silos, the report calls for urgent food relief to the district, including food supplements for children below five years to prevent rising cases of malnutrition

The district leaders have also asked OPM to provide them with fast maturing and drought resistant crops for farmers to plant when the much anticipated rains return.

Mr Wadada said since April, the area has had little rain, which has destabilised the planting season.

“The farming fraternity dedicated time and effort to production during lockdown. However, the dry spell has seen the farmers’ energy go to waste with total crop failure registered across the district,” he said.

The CAO added that all the seeds and planting materials supplied under the Operation Wealth Creation programme dried up due to drought.

Mr Mike Odongo lo Asio, the district chairperson, said all districts in Teso Sub-region have been hit by drought.

He added that their request to government is to ensure that they start planning for tough times ahead, adding that even the greenbelts such as Obuin have registered 75 per cent crop failure.

Mr Odongo added that establishment of silos is key and ought to be given priority.

On Tuesday, a Daily Monitor mini-survey indicated that prices of basic food crops in Teso Sub-region have gone up over crop failure precipitated by a prolonged dry spell.

The mini-survey shows that most districts in the sub-region have experienced low rainfall this year, which has prevented farmers from growing crops such as cassava, maize and groundnuts. This has resulted in low yields and hence increased prices. Mr Rajab Ogogol, the production officer for Kumi District, said food prices will increase because many areas have suffered a prolonged dry spell.

He said the drought has left fields scorched, with maize, green gram, maize, ground nuts and cassava fields the most affected. Mr Ogogol urged farmers to plant fast maturing crops when the rains come.

Mr Bernard Silver Ongom, the production officer for Katakwi District, also crop failure in the area at 75 per cent following the continued dry spell.

