Govt urged to deploy kidney specialists in regional hospitals

A doctor explains to members of Rotary Club of Kampala South how a dialysis machine works at Mengo hospital in Kampala on January 28, 2022. The club donated the machine to the hospital. PHOTO | JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

Woniala

By  Micheal Woniala

What you need to know:

  • Dr Gyagenda explained that the country has only 13 kidney specialists for a population of about 45 million, meaning about 7 million people are being attended to by one kidney specialist.

Government has been urged to recruit and deploy kidney specialists in regional referral hospitals in order to bring services closer to the people and reduce on costs of accessing medication.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.