Govt urged to digitise schools with solar-powered tech

Schneider Electric, a French multinational specialising in energy management and automation, has called on the Ugandan government and development agencies to partner in rolling out a solar-powered solution aimed at digitising rural schools.

The company is promoting its “Smart Village” model, a solar-based system designed to bring sustainable electricity to off-grid communities, enabling access to digital education, healthcare, and agri-processing.

Speaking during the ongoing Energy Access Investment Forum at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Mr Thomas Bonicel, Schneider’s director for Access to Energy in the Middle East, Africa, and South America, said the firm is seeking local partners who understand Uganda’s terrain and community dynamics.

“We are technology experts. But to make this work, we need partners—NGOs, development agencies, or government—who understand the seasons, business cycles, and local needs,” Mr Bonicel said.

He emphasised that while no agreements have yet been signed, Schneider Electric is keen to explore collaborations that could extend the solution to Uganda’s underserved areas. Ms Angela Sanja, Schneider Electric’s sales manager for Kenya, said the Smart Village solution — adapted from a successful model in India — uses solar power and internet-based optimisation to ensure reliable energy supply based on demand.

In Kenya, she noted, the system has already connected 127 rural schools to solar grids, enabling them to adopt digital learning tools. “Digital education is a basic right,” Sanja said. “The Smart Village system makes it possible for rural schools to catch up with their urban counterparts in embracing digital learning, which is the future.”

She explained that the modular system can generate between 5kW and 40kW, depending on community needs, and supports activities ranging from e-learning and household lighting to irrigation and agro-processing.

“It’s a flexible, cost-effective, and reliable solution that goes beyond schools—it powers entire communities,” she added. Ifeanyi Odoh, Schneider Electric’s general manager for East Africa, said similar projects in Jharkhand, India, have led to reduced rural-urban migration, boosted agricultural output, and raised household incomes by $710 to $830 annually.

“We’ve already surpassed our target of connecting 50 million people to electricity by 2025, reaching 53.4 million by end of 2024,” Odoh said.

Background

The company’s appeal aligns with Uganda’s broader push for equitable access to quality education and services, especially in remote regions still struggling with power infrastructure.