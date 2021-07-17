Govt urged to embrace online learning during lockdown

By Joseph Kiggundu More by this Author

Government has been urged to embrace online learning to ensure that children continue learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, all schools across the country are shut due to a lockdown aimed at controlling coronavirus disease spread and most public schools in Uganda lack internet facilities.

Ms Daphine Kato, the principal at Kampala Parents School says that it’s important for children in both private and public schools to continue studyiong.

“Covid-19 didn’t affect us and our children remained studying even during the lockdown and that’s one of the reasons why we have shined in PLE results this year,” Kato said.

Ms Kato revealed this after receiving the 2020 PLE results in which 129 out of 186 candidates who sat from the centre passed in grade one with grades ranging from 4 to 6.

“The Covid-19 situation was not so normal but we had to give our best to our children and online lessons did help a lot because if we had not embraced online teaching we could have not had such results,’’ she said as she ‘‘encouraged our government to increase efforts and promote E-learning because we do not know when the pandemic will end.’’

According to her, E-learning is very helpful and healthy because both teachers and the pupils stay in their respective homes.

“The general performance (in PLE) is very good given the difficult time. To see our pupils performing like this is really wonderful. We thank God and the parents that really cooperated with us to get this kind of performance,” she noted.

