Govt urged to enact law on waste management

The government has been tasked to enact a national policy on waste management to address garbage collection in newly created cities.

A total of 15 cities, including Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Masaka, Mbale, Soroti, Hoima, and Lira, began operations in July last year but have since been grappling with uncollected garbage due to meagre resources.

“We urge the government to have a national policy on waste management as more cities take shape because garbage collection and sanitation is underfunded ,” Dr Everline Akech, the sub-regional secretary for English speaking Africa for Public Services International, a global union federation, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

Dr Akech said the policy should be able to stipulate who to manage the waste, the wages and workers’ rights.

“The welfare of these casual workers in-charge of waste collection should be considered if they are to deliver,” she said.

Dr Aketch said the cities should also equip casual labourers with personal protective gear.

Ms Agatha Namirembe, chairperson of Public Employees Union, said the labourers are also underpaid.

“The workers testified of not being paid for several months, which demotivates them,” she said.

Ms Namirembe also said uncollected garbage is a health hazard.

“Every time there is dumping of waste, it contaminates our water and this means spending more money in cleaning it and treating diseases,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Gidudu, the treasurer of Mbale City Council, said they don’t have enough garbage collection trucks.

“We only have two trucks, so we have to divide days of operation so that we can balance the garbage collection,” he said. He added that the current dumping site is full. “We are yet to close it and buy new land for dumping our garbage,” he said.

Ms Florence Nabutsele, a cleaner on Naboa Street in Mbale, said they work under risky conditions.