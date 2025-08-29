Govt urged to release funds for locomotives on Tororo-Gulu railway line

Officials from the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) have called on the government to release funds for the procurement of locomotives needed for the Tororo-Gulu railway line, as rehabilitation works near completion.

The URC Board Chairperson, Mr Abdullatif Wangubo, said although the physical rehabilitation of the railway line is progressing well, they are yet to receive the funding for locomotives to operationalise the route.

“The railway line is almost complete, but we have not yet procured the locomotives that will operate on it. If the line is finished but no trains are running, it will be a waste of public resources,” Mr Wangubo said.

He appealed to the Ministry of Finance to expedite the disbursement of funds, emphasising that locomotives are critical to making the line fully operational.

Mr Wangubo made the remarks on Tuesday while inspecting the ongoing works. The contract to rehabilitate the 375 kilometre Tororo-Gulu Railway line was signed in April 2023, and construction began in September 2023. The works, currently at 51.9 percent physical progress, are scheduled for completion by February 2026.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation, a Chinese firm, is handling the rehabilitation. The government, through URC, allocated Shs200b for the project, which aims to revitalise a railway line that has been dormant for over 30 years.

The goal is to boost trade and reduce transportation costs for goods and services, particularly with neighbouring countries like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Isaac Natukunda, the chief civil engineer at URC, confirmed the project covers a total of 375 kilometres, with an extended total of 383 kilometres when including loop lines. “This line will connect Tororo with imports from Kenya and transport them through Gulu to South Sudan,” Mr Natukunda said. He also highlighted the establishment of a logistics hub in Gulu intended to handle cargo from South Sudan and northern Uganda for onward transport to Kampala and Mombasa via Tororo.

“The Gulu logistics hub will facilitate the movement of goods to and from South Sudan. The cargo will be transported along this line to Tororo, then on to Kampala or Mombasa,” he added.

Mr Natukunda said the project has had minimal challenges, adding the quality of work represents good value for money.

“There are no major issues except for minor implementation hiccups. Progress is steady, and the community has been cooperative,” he said. Mr Andrew Muguluma, the chairperson of technical works at URC, urged local communities to avoid behaviours that could compromise the integrity of the railway.

“We’ve observed children playing on the railway, placing stones on the tracks, and tying animals near the line. We urge the community to cooperate fully, as this infrastructure is for their benefit,” he said.

The rehabilitation includes earthworks, culvert installations, drainage improvements, steel bridge repairs, and the construction of a multi-cell box culvert at River Awoja.

The project aligns with Uganda’s broader infrastructure development goals outlined in the National Development Plan. Once completed, the line is expected to transport at least 500 metric tonnes of cargo during the 2025/2026 Financial Year and provide critical support to the oil sector.

Background

During the 62nd Independence Day celebrations held at Busikho Primary Teachers College in Busia District last October, President Museveni said the rehabilitation of the meter-gauge railway from Malaba to Gulu and Arua is almost complete.

“The railway will reduce transport costs, enabling businesses to thrive. I encourage the people of eastern Uganda to position themselves to benefit from the opportunities this railway will bring,” the President said.

The Tororo Municipality MP, Mr Apollo Yeri Ofwono, earlier urged URC to consider introducing passenger trains alongside freight operations. “Restoring passenger transport would make trade more affordable, as it was in the past when the railway was fully operational,” he said.