Govt urges cultural institutions to resolve Amolatar land conflict 

The government has asked Lango and Baruli cultural institutions to find an amicable solution to a land conflict between Amolatar and Nakasongola communities.

This follows reports that political leaders, especially from the Lango side, were worsening a conflict over ownership of a 100-acre piece of land in Namasale Town Council, Amolatar District.

The conflict pits Ms Juliet Katushabe of Buruli origin against seven people from Lango.

During a reconciliatory meeting between the Nakasongola and Amolatar communities held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala last Thursday, it was noted that the conflict had been hijacked by politicians from Amolatar to the disadvantage of local cultural institutions which often resolved land conflicts.

Addressing journalists last Friday, Mr George Ojwang Opota, the prime minister of Tekwaro Lango cultural institution, who attended the meeting, said: “It was also resolved that the politicians interfering in the matter should be investigated.”.

Ms Katushabe and her lawyer are also to be investigated.

Mr Opota said the government has tasked the Baruli and Lango cultural institutions to ensure that the locals do not take the law into their own hands.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Mr Samuel Kasirye, the prime minister of the Buruli cultural institution, said: “We had thought that people from Namasale (Lango) were against the Bantu tribe but after a thorough explanation by the Members of Parliament, district chairperson [from Amolatar] and a cultural leader who attended the meeting, we understood and we realised that they (Langi) were after a person who was claiming 100 acres of land from Namasale.”

The meeting chaired by the Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, was convened by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, following a request by the Member of Parliament for Nakasongola County, Mr Noah Mutebi Wanzala.

This was a result of a July 17 incident in which dozens Langi took to the streets in an attempt to block Ms Katushabe from accessing the contested land or demarcating it.

Protests

The angry mob burnt houses of both natives and non-natives and property worth millions of shillings was destroyed or looted.

In a July 20 letter to Ms Nabbanja, Mr Mutebi said: “It is said members of Lango tribal group were influenced by area local leaders to burn houses of non-natives, vandalise vehicles, refrigerators and confiscate fish for Baruli.”

He added that the July 17 incident was the second of its kind, saying the first one occurred in 1979 when the Baruli, who had lived in Lango for many years, were forced out. The victims, he said, lost their properties during the fracas.

“We have Lango who are residents in Nakasongola and some of them are leaders and we have lived in harmony,” Mr Mutebi said.

He added: “As government is compensating people who lost property in other insurgencies, I pray that the Baruli, who lost property in 1979 when they were forced out of Lango, be compensated.”

The North Kyoga region police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, earlier said the land had remained vacant after clashes broke out between the natives and non-natives in 1979.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Mr Francis Odoki Okello Rwotlonyo, the Amolatar Resident District Commissioner, said during the meeting at OPM, it was resolved that security should not arrest and prosecute people who participated in the protests.