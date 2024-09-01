Govt urges new Lango paramount chief to drive regional development

The government has called on the newly elected Paramount Chief of Lango, Eng Michael Moses Odongo Okune, to prioritize the development of the Lango Sub-region.

Mr Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, expressed confidence that the incoming Lango cultural leader will collaborate effectively with the Kampala administration to ensure that Lango's development agenda remains central to planning and policy-making.

Mr Obua made these remarks while representing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at a fundraising dinner for the chief’s coronation held at Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala on Saturday.

The event, themed “Coronation of the Won Nyaci-elect (Paramount Chief) of Lango, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune,” was a precursor to the coronation scheduled for November 2, 2024. The coronation is anticipated to cost Shs2.8 billion.



“One of the critical issues that the new leadership will have to address is cohesion of the people of Lango – the solidarity, the togetherness just like our motto says note en teko (unity is strength). The moment we are united, we can be able to lobby left, right and centre on key and critical issues affecting the people of Lango both in fighting poverty but also on the path for development,” Mr Obua, who is also the chairman of the national organising committee for Dr Odongo’s coronation, said.



He stressed the importance of collective effort to lift the Lango people out of poverty at the clan level and to focus on development priorities. “After the coronation, we will review and refine the Lango development agenda, which I cannot fully detail at this moment,” he added.

Mr Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, representing the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), pledged that

their chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) would contribute to the coronation.

Mr Barugahara also mentioned the need for support from President Museveni, emphasising that financial constraints are a significant challenge for the Lango people.

“Now that we sit in cabinet together with my brother [Obua] and my sisters: Betty Amongi Akena (Gender minister) and Dr Jane Aceng (Health minister), we shall lobby to see that Mzee (President Museveni) takes over most of these big budgets since he is the father of the nation because Langi people don’t have money,” he said.



He assured the incoming chief of PLU's support and emphasized that President Museveni’s support is not political but aimed at benefiting the Lango people. “Should President Museveni decide not to run again, we have contingency plans in place,” Barugahara said.

Mr Odongo reaffirmed his commitment to restoring and enhancing the prestige of the Lango cultural institution and leadership. He promised to uphold cultural practices, ensure participatory governance, and strengthen relationships with both local and central governments to mobilize resources and skills for Lango’s development.