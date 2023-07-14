Govt urges schools to embrace patriotism to curb strikes

Schools and other institutions of learning have been urged to embrace patriotism training for their learners as one way of preventing them from holding strikes.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony of 567 student patriots and 20 teachers of St. Mathias Kalemba SS, Nazigo in Kayunga District on Friday, Mr Papa Deo Sseburimage, the principal officer in charge of information and education at the national secretariat for Patriotism said patriotism teaches one to be responsible and disciplined.

“Patriotism is not partisan. Does being responsible need one to belong to a political party? Patriotism teaches one to be responsible and so in case of learners like these ones, they will not engage in strikes because they know the school and all the property therein belongs to them,” Mr Sseburimage said.

Mr Sseburimage, who urged students to love their country, also asked them to avoid behaviours that might derail them from their target of excelling in academics.

He said acts like pre-marital sex, homosexuality and drug abuse are some of the bad acts that can ruin their future.

Mr Abdul Batambuze, the Kayunga District Chief Administrative Officer, said it is disappointing that many Ugandans had abdicated their responsibilities and obligations to others

“You should keep the discipline they have taught you and you should persevere because if you don’t, you will have no place in this world,” Mr Batambuze advised.