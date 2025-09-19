Govt urges striking Arts teachers to return to classrooms

The government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, has directed striking Arts teachers to return to class to allow for meaningful negotiations on their salary enhancement.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State minister for Primary Education, appealed to the teachers to resume work to avoid wasting valuable time as learners prepare for their upcoming transitional and national examinations. According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), the national exams will begin on October 10.

“The issue of salary discrepancies is real, we cannot deny that. I feel your pain and concerns, and I stand with you because your pain is our pain, your happiness is our happiness. This concern is shared by head teachers and their deputies as well,” Dr Kaducu said.

She added that regional consultative meetings are currently ongoing across the country to gather proposals for inclusion in the national budget regarding salary enhancement. “We have finance teams in all regions, and district leaders are compiling input that we hope will inform salary adjustments. I appeal to teachers to return to class while negotiations continue,” she told hundreds of school inspectors attending a two-day workshop at Uneb headquarters ahead of the national examinations.

Inspectors demand better pay

Dr Kaducu’s remarks followed concerns raised by Mr Michael Matigi, a district school inspector from western Uganda, who called for an increase in inspectors' salaries, currently at Shs600,000, which he described as insufficient. In response, Dr Kaducu disclosed that a meeting chaired earlier in the week by Public Service Minister, Wilson Muruli Mukasa had discussed the broader issue of salary enhancements across the Ministry of Education and Sports. “This issue was tabled and discussed. I promise to ensure that it is captured by the commissioner for Human Resources. Inspectors, head teachers, deputies, and other cadres are all part of the discussion. Even the inspection fund is small, these are all areas we intend to address,” she assured.

Teachers' industrial action

On September 11, the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) announced the resumption of industrial action starting September 15, coinciding with the opening of the third school term. “The government’s continued silence on our demand for salary enhancement for all categories of teachers, who were left out during the Financial Year 2022/2023 increments, forced our hand,” said the Unatu Secretary General, Mr Filbert Baguma, during a crisis meeting at the union’s headquarters in Kampala.

When asked whether they would meet with President Museveni if invited, Mr Baguma said teachers would attend, but only if a concrete solution was offered.

“He convinced us three years ago to be patient. We've waited for three years and two months, and nothing has changed. It would be unfair to ask for more patience,” he added.

Govt promises 25% pay rise

Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa, while addressing the press yesterday at the Media Centre, reiterated Dr Kaducu’s appeal, saying the government had planned a 25 percent salary increase for Arts teachers in the 2026/2027 financial year. However, Mr Baguma dismissed the proposal, insisting that teachers would not return to class unless their pay is increased by 300 percent, matching that of science teachers.

“We are not going back to class. After three years of waiting, you offer 25 percent while science teachers received 300 percent? That’s unacceptable. We won’t call off the strike for that,” Mr Baguma declared. In July 2022, the government implemented a 300 percent pay rise for science teachers, increasing graduate science teachers’ salaries from Shs1.1m to Shs4m, and Grade V science teachers’ pay from Shs796,000 to Shs2.5m.

Currently a graduate Arts teacher earns a gross salary of Shs1,078,162 and takes home Shs841,931, while a science counterpart earns a gross of Shs4m and takes home a net pay of Shs2,858,000. While an Arts teacher with a diploma earns Shs784,214 gross (Shs639,108 net), compared to a science teacher with the same qualifications, who earns Shs2.2 gross and Shs1,616,000 net.

Uneb warns against exam malpractice

Meanwhile, the Uneb Executive Director, Mr Dan Odongo urged school inspectors to intensify efforts to prevent examination malpractice. He raised concern over the increasing number of students registered as special needs candidates. “This year, 30 percent of candidates have been registered as special needs. We have deployed experts to verify these claims. Disciplinary action will be taken against schools fraudulently registering able-bodied students,” Mr Odongo warned.

He also emphasised the importance of using responsible individuals in the distribution of exam papers to prevent leakage and malpractice.



