Govt urges sustainable innovations to solve climate, transport woes

Uganda’s State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, has urged universities to enhance research and innovation to tackle national challenges, particularly those affecting disadvantaged communities.

Speaking through Ms Jane Frances Atima, acting director of Education Standards at the Ministry of Education and Sports, the minister said science and technology must serve all citizens, not just the elite.

“The government’s vision is to promote science, technology, and innovation as drivers for socio-economic transformation,” she said Thursday during the launch of the fourth Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Festival at Kyambogo University.

“For this to happen, we must embrace the role of humanities to ensure science-based solutions are inclusive and accessible to all,” she added.

The two-day STEAM Festival, running from April 10–12, brings together innovators from academic institutions and the private sector to showcase cutting-edge solutions. It is held under the theme “Demystifying Science, Technology and Innovation for Community Development.”

Mr Muyingo called for stronger collaboration between the sciences and the arts, despite national emphasis on science disciplines.

“We must break down the barriers that prevent collaboration between the sciences and humanities. Events like the STEAM Festival are vital for government and society,” he said.

Mr Muyingo emphasized the importance of integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and nanotechnology into Uganda’s education system.

“To transform education, we must equip learners with hands-on experience and support coastal creativity through the arts. Investing in STEAM will prepare our youth to lead in solving today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

Addressing environmental concerns, Ms Atima urged investment in sustainable transport solutions such as electric vehicles and smart public transport systems.

“Climate change poses a serious threat. Achieving green mobility requires partnerships between government, academia, private sector, and communities,” she said.

On agriculture, she stressed the need for innovation and quality enhancement to boost Uganda’s competitiveness.

“For our agro-products to thrive globally, we must focus on value addition, quality assurance, and modern farming techniques,” she said, adding that several promising innovations were showcased at the festival.

Funding gaps

Kyambogo University’s Dean of Science, Mr Ediriisa Mugampoza, called for a dedicated grant to support commercialization of student innovations.