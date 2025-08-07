Govt vehicles rot as poor service delivery persists

Many government vehicles and equipment are rotting away in parking yards across Uganda, as local government leaders appear to neglect the management of public assets. Locals have raised concerns about what they see as wasteful inaction by the authorities. Many of these vehicles reportedly require minor repairs but have been left to deteriorate. Among the neglected assets are ambulances and road construction machinery given to districts by the government, now lying unused due to a lack of maintenance.

Across numerous districts, once-vital government vehicles sit for years with flat tyres, broken engines or missing parts. Weeds overrun some, while others have been vandalised. Despite receiving allocations from the Consolidated Fund, many local governments have failed to prioritise resources for the upkeep of these assets. Consequently, essential services such as road maintenance, emergency transport and other public works have suffered a lot. Observers say the issue points to deeper challenges in planning, budgeting and accountability within local governments. Poor road conditions, stalled projects and delays in service delivery are now widespread.

Reforms

Stakeholders are calling for urgent reforms to ensure that public resources—including vehicles and infrastructure—are well-maintained and used to serve citizens effectively. A mini spot check by the Daily Monitor found grounded vehicles in Mbale, Butaleja, Lira, Gulu, Arua and Mbarara districts. These include ambulances, tractors, pick-up trucks and agricultural machinery, some of which have been unused for over a decade. Investigations further revealed that some districts have disposed of vehicles under the guise of poor mechanical condition, often at suspiciously low prices. In Butaleja District, six vehicles from the health and production departments have been parked for years at the engineering compound. Some are missing tyres; others have been stripped of essential parts.

They have been left to rust away amid weeds. “These vehicles broke down due to engine failures or accidents, but there is no budget line for major repairs,” said a district official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Some could be repaired with less than Shs5 million, but the process is slow, and the vehicles are forgotten,” he added. In Kween District, residents have grown accustomed to seeing two grounded vehicles parked in the bush at the engineering yard. “It’s painful to see government vehicles rusting away while the district faces poor service delivery due to a lack of transport,” said Ms Sarah Chemutai, a teacher. She added: “Hundreds of government vehicles that need only minor repairs are wasting away in public yards and private garages, even as MPs caution accounting officers against wasting public resources.”

In Sironko District, road equipment from the Ministry of Works and Transport meant for road rehabilitation has been grounded due to minor servicing needs. In Bulambuli, several vehicles have been immobile for months. District engineers have blamed the situation on limited maintenance funding, poor accountability, and weak supervision. A mechanic in the eastern region who has worked with multiple local governments described the situation as “dire”. “Many of these vehicles need only minor repairs,” he said, adding: “But once they break down, the process of assessment, approval and fund release takes so long that the damage worsens.” Some vehicles have been cannibalised for spare parts, further reducing the likelihood of recovery.

Corruption case In May, the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Busia remanded the district chairperson, Mr Stephen Mugeni Wasike on charges of stealing vehicle parts belonging to the district. According to the April 28 charge sheet, Mr Wasike is accused of stealing an engine and gearbox from a Toyota Hilux double cabin, property of the Busia District Local Government, valued at about Shs30 million. Some district mechanical engineers declined to comment on the matter, citing a lack of authorisation. One referred this reporter to the chief administrative officer (CAO) for official communication. Mr Luke Lokuda, the outgoing CAO of Mbale, said several government vehicles parked at the district yard are “beyond repair” and should be disposed of.

“Some of these vehicles are not economical to maintain. You cannot spend Shs10 million to repair one vehicle—it doesn’t make sense,” Mr Lokuda said. He explained that, under government policy, any vehicle that has exceeded 250,000 kilometres [of mileage] or has been in service for five years or more is eligible for disposal. “Once a government vehicle exceeds five years of use, it becomes a burden. The cost of maintenance is too high, and it’s better to sell it and procure a new one,” he added. Mr Nelson Kirenda, the CAO of Sironko, said a team of government officials would visit the district the following week to carry out a valuation of vehicles proposed for disposal.

“A board of survey in 2023 recommended that some of the grounded vehicles be boarded off,” Mr Kirenda said. “We had to seek clearance from the chief mechanical engineer, which we have now secured,” he said. “The chief mechanical engineer has constituted a team comprising representatives from the Chief Government Valuer’s Office and the Office of the Auditor General. They will conduct a valuation and advise the District Contracts Committee on which vehicles should be boarded off,” he added.

Auditor General report

According to the Auditor General's report for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, some government vehicles have been grounded since 2016. "I inspected regional mechanical workshops and found that 23 districts' road equipment—especially motor graders—had been in the workshops for over a year, some since 2016. This has severely affected road maintenance," the Auditor General states in the report . The Auditor General also noted that the regional workshops received Shs10.49 billion in operational funding instead of the required Shs45 billion. "I advised the Accounting Officer to lobby for increased maintenance funding," the report added. The 2022 report raised concerns over more than 600 non-functional government vehicles across districts, many lacking documentation and accountability. "This reflects a serious weakness in fleet management and leads to financial loss," the report concluded.

“I advised the Accounting Officer to lobby for increased maintenance funding,” the report added. The 2022 report raised concerns over more than 600 non-functional government vehicles across districts, many lacking documentation and accountability. “This reflects a serious weakness in fleet management and leads to financial loss,” the report concluded. When contacted, Ms Susan Kataike, the head of communications at the Ministry of Works and Transport, said: “It’s not our responsibility to repair their vehicles. Each district includes vehicle maintenance in its budget, receives funds from the Consolidated Fund and implements accordingly.” “There is no reason for district vehicles to be the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and Transport,” she added. Mr David Wanyama, a governance analyst, said: “Ugandans deserve better. We cannot keep buying new vehicles while old ones are neglected.”

Poor roads The Daily Monitor also established that broken-down road equipment has paralysed routine road maintenance, leaving many roads in poor condition. Several districts received road equipment, such as tippers, compressors and graders, procured from China through a government loan. District leaders say inadequate funding and high maintenance costs have left many of these machines grounded. “With vehicles lying idle due to mechanical faults or lack of maintenance, districts cannot repair roads,” an official, who preferred anonymity, said. The Bududa LC5 chairperson, Mr Milton Kamoti, said poor road networks remain a major challenge, especially in rural areas, where impassable roads disrupt access to health centres, schools, and markets.

Anti-corruption drive

Ms Sarah Bireete, the ED of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), said the abandonment of vehicles is linked to mismanagement and deliberate neglect. “Government mechanics charge exorbitantly for repairs due to kickbacks, bloating the maintenance costs. Some officials exploit this to justify requests for new vehicles,” she said. Ms Bireete recommended the establishment of a central fleet management system to monitor use of public vehicles.

Mr Marlon Agaba, the Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, cited multiple causes for the mismanagement, particularly at the local government level. “We reviewed the Auditor General’s report and found that many local governments operate with fleets that have surpassed their service life,” he said, adding: “Some districts have no fleet management plan at all.” He also revealed that low funding for maintenance and widespread misuse were major issues. “Government vehicles are often used for private errands—transporting sand, matooke, bricks,” Mr Agaba said.

“Some are recklessly driven at night and get involved in accidents,” he added. Mr Agaba also alleged that in some cases, senior officials—including LC5 chairpersons—misuse vehicles without facing consequences, knowing they can acquire replacements with ease. “Grounded vehicles are then sold at giveaway prices to the very people who damaged or neglected them. This is corruption,” he said. Mr Agaba called for increased funding and robust accountability measures to prevent further abuse. For FY2025/2026, local governments were allocated only Shs5.73 trillion, a 6.7 percent reduction from last year’s national budget.



