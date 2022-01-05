Govt vows to shut schools over illegal fees increase

The government has said it will punish schools that will increase fees when they open next week, citing impoverishment among parents.

Mr Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education, said schools should maintain the fees they charged in 2020.

“The Minister of Education and Sports already made a statement saying schools should not hike fees and those that will go against the directive will face consequences including closure. We hope that these schools must know that parents too have been hit by financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Muyingo said during the opening ceremony of the Joint Admissions Board (JAB) selection at Nabisunsa Girls’ Secondary School in Kampala yesterday.

Last year, while officiating at the opening ceremony of new schools calendar at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, the Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, said school heads should not hike fees when schools reopen on January 10.

She later warned about dire consequences for school owners and private learning institutes who insist on increasing fees from what the charged in 2020.

At the weekend, social media platforms were awash with circulars from privately-owned schools, including those belonging to top government officials, indicating that they had topped up on the fees.

For instance, in one of the circulars shared by parents of Gayaza High School and Trinity College Nabbingo, there had been a top-up on the fees for different classes.

Mr Muyingo said schools that want to increase fees ought to follow the right procedure.

“If any school wants to increase fees, I would advise them to convene and meet with committee members and the board then write to the permanent secretary (PS). The PS will then look through the matter with the ministry before they sanction the fees increment,” he said.

Salary increment

The heads of institutions asked the government to increase their salaries and also revise the number of students admitted every year in different schools.

Dr Jane Egau Okou, the director of Business, Technical, Vocational Education and Training (BTVET), who represented the PS at the event warned teachers against absenteeism and non-commitment at work.

“There will not be enough time, so we are warning teachers against absenteeism from class and not giving your work enough time,” Dr Egau said while addressing heads of institution.

Officials from the Ministry of Education also encouraged the heads of institution to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) when the schools open to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Mr Muyingo said students who would have been selected will begin their term on January 31 following the official opening of higher institutions of learning on November 1, last year.

Law perspective

Human rights and constitutional lawyers have dismissed the claim by the government to close errant schools because it is not backed by any law.

Mr George Musisi, a constitutional and human rights lawyer, yesterday said such a move would be possible if the government takes the direction of independent legislation by giving a statutory instrument.