Prime

Govt vows to shut schools over illegal fees increase

Left to right: Director of Higher Technical Vocational Education and Training Jane Egau-Okou, Minister for Higher Education Chrysostom Muyingo, chairperson of JAB Eli Katunguka, and other education officials during  the official opening of the Joint Admissions Board selection for tertiary institutions in Kampala January 4. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Government has instructed schools to maintain the fees structure that they charged in 2020. 

The government has said it will punish schools that will increase fees when they open next week, citing impoverishment among parents. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.