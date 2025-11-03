Govt warned on food insecurity post 2026 elections

Rights activists have cautioned the government against reckless spending during the election period.

The activists advised the government to put in place safeguards to stabilise agricultural production and protect household incomes in order to avoid a food crisis post 2026 elections.

The Executive Director of Food Rights Alliance, Ms Agnes Kirabo, said Uganda is once again on the brink of a nationwide food crisis post the 2026 General Election, adding that previous elections were followed by food crisis.

“After the 2011 General Election, Uganda witnessed a sharp rise in food and fuel prices that triggered the ‘Walk-to-Work’ demonstrations, a civil reaction to the escalating cost of living and food scarcity. The 2016 election cycle was followed by similar distress,” she said.

She added, “Uganda’s first nationwide Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report in 2017 revealed that over 10.9 million Ugandans were food insecure, with 1.6 million in crisis. The analysis attributed this situation to poor rainfall, high market dependency, and economic shocks, all aggravated by the post-election slowdown”.

Ms Kirabo said following the 2021 elections, between 2.5 to three million Ugandans faced a food crisis post the elections, compounded by Covid-19 disruptions and high prices. Ms Kirabo made the remarks during a joint civil society organisation (CSO) press conference on food security crisis post Uganda’s elections in Kampala on Sunday.





“As civil society, we are convinced that something cannot happen in this country consistently for 15 years and it is not going to happen again post 2026 elections…. This is evidenced by the recent report that was released by the government last week, which signalled significant food insecurity already prevailing in the country,” she said.

She added, “The population census report actually revealed that four in every 10 households, meaning 40 percent of the population in Uganda, are already finding it difficult to find a meal to eat even before we go into the elections”. Ms Kirabo said the 2025 IPC and national food security and nutrition assessment projected an increased circulation of money in the market during the general elections, potentially temporarily boosting household spending capacity.

“However, such election-related spending often distorts the economy rather than strengthening it, as large sums of money are channelled into campaigns instead of productive sectors, such as agriculture, food systems, or social protection,” she said. Ms Kirabo said the artificial liquidity may trigger inflationary pressures, drive up prices of essential commodities, and worsen the cost of living for ordinary citizens once the elections end and spending tightens again. The Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Programme Officer for Advocacy, Mr Lawrence Kanakulya, said the government should treat food security and nutrition as a national priority for social, economic, and political stability during the post-election period.

“Government and stakeholders should consciously note that food insecurity spikes instability, an empty stomach. On the other side, you might think that someone hungry does not have the energy to create violence, but you also need to note that they have nothing to lose,” he said. Mr Kanakulya said the government should release development funds pre-elections so that production and other developments continue ahead of the elections to avoid a crisis.

Need to check govt spending

The CSBAG Programme Associate, Ms Christina Namubiru, said there is need for the government to put in check its spending during elections.

“When we look at the 2026 elections, we are still sceptical about what is really going to happen. The World Bank is assuming that by the time we reach the elections, our debt will have shot up to 52 percent of the GDP unless we ensure resource mobilisation and we improve our spending behaviours,” she said.

Worried