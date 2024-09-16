Govt warns brokers as 400 Nakaseke tenants battle eviction threat

The government will take firm action against land brokers who violate the Land Act by causing panic and attempting to evict tenants protected by the law, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has warned.

Referring to a land dispute in Lukuga Village, Butalangu Town Council, Nakaseke District, where a broker demanded payment from 400 tenants or risk eviction, Nabakooba emphasised that brokers acting unlawfully will face prosecution.

“You are illegally soliciting money from tenants, denying them the right to pay the ground rate (Busuulu), and forcing them to pay for the land against the provisions of the Land Act. Under which law are you operating? You should halt all your transactions,” Ms Nabakooba told Mr Emmanuel Lugemwa, a land dealer, during a recent meeting in Nakaseke District.

The meeting, which involved around 400 tenants living on 900 acres of land, revealed that the landlord had entrusted Lugemwa to collect payments from the tenants for land ownership rather than accepting the nominal ground rates.

"Mr Emmanuel Lugemwa is asking each of us to pay according to the land we occupy to get land titles. We do not have this money, but we can pay Busuulu. Now we live in fear after failing to raise the required funds," one tenant explained to the minister.

Mr Philip Lukuga, the LC1 chairperson, added that Lugemwa had also demanded Shs50,000 from each tenant as a registration fee for those willing to buy the land.

“Many tenants now live in fear because they cannot afford to purchase the land,” Mr Lukuga said.

In response to the allegations, Mr Lugemwa stated that his role was to sell the land as directed by the landlord.

“I was instructed to sell the land to the occupants. I believe the government should secure funds to purchase the land for the tenants. So far, 90 occupants have shown interest, but they have struggled to meet the payment deadlines,” Mr Lugemwa clarified.

He also denied issuing any eviction notices, saying he was simply following his mandate.

Mr David Ntaate, the custodian of the land, noted that the dispute between the tenants and the landlord began in 2022 following the death of the original landowner, Ntaate Kwataabalyawo. His will instructed his children to offer the land for sale to the tenants as their share.

“The children have rejected the Busuulu payments from the tenants, insisting on selling the land instead,” Mr Ntaate explained.

Nakaseke District Woman MP Sarah Najjuma urged residents to consult local leaders before entering into land transactions.

“The Land Act clearly outlines the rights of both landlords and bonafide occupants. It's unfortunate that some people get involved in fraudulent land deals and later regret it,” she said.

Land-related conflicts are a significant challenge in Nakaseke District. Resident District Commissioner Rose Byabasaijja reported that her office receives over 20 land dispute cases daily, reflecting the widespread land ownership challenges in the district.