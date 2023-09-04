Govt warns of floods ahead of rainy season

The Ministry of Water and Environment has tasked people living in disaster-prone areas to shift to safer places, ahead of the coming heavy rain for the next four months.

Last week, Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) issued the weather forecast for the months of September, October, November and December, showing that the country will receive enhanced (heavy) rainfall that is above normal.

Addressing the media at the weekend, State Minister for Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar said people living in areas that experience floods, mudslides and landslides should move to homes of relatives that are in safer zones or any other safe areas.

“Mount Elgon region of Mbale, Sironko, Manafwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, Namisindwa, Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo districts are experiencing steady rains and these are expected to continue and reach the peak around early to mid-October and near normal to above normal rainfall is expected to prevail over the region,” she said.

Ms Anywar said as the season progresses, episodic flash floods might be experienced in some areas, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“Landslides may occur in mostly mountainous areas of western and south-western, such as Bundibudyo, Kasese, Kabale, Rubanda and eastern Uganda such as Bududa, Mbale, Bulambuli, and other regions around Mt Elgon, as well as strong gusty winds and lightning, so appropriate measures should be taken to avoid loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure and property,” she said.

According to Ms Anywar, people in low-lying areas should be resettled to high-lying areas, construct flood proof houses and proper drainage systems around the houses, identify and report any cracks in mountainous areas and authorities should also relocate people from landslide-prone areas to safer locations.

“Residents of Kampala City should expect an increase in potholes on roads ahead of the expected heavy rain in the coming months, so urban authorities need to reduce and clear blockages of the drainage systems to avoid water logging on streets,” she revealed.

The ministry also advised the public to install lightning arrestors on all structures, teachers should ensure that school children do not play in open grounds or take shelter under trees during drizzles that precede thunderstorms, while communities should be sensitised to put on rubber shoes and always listen to local radios about warnings on impending thunderstorms in their localities.

“Farmers should plant long-maturing crops such as millet, rice, sorghum, maize, cassava and sweet potatoes at the start of the rains and quick-maturing crops such as beans, tomatoes, vegetables as the rains progress,” Ms Anywar revealed.