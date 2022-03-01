Govt warns of new wild disco dances at burials

People conduct a burial during the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  KARIM MUYOBO  &  Priscilla Maloba

What you need to know:

  • The dances dubbed “matanga” are common in the eastern border districts of Mbale, Malaba, and Busia.

Government has warned the public about the new trend of wild dances at burials.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.