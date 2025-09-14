Govt warns of rising sickle cell cases as couples ignore genetic risks

The Ministry of Health has warned that Uganda’s growing burden of sickle cell disease is being driven by couples with the sickle cell trait marrying and having children, despite the high genetic risks.

Dr Gerald Mutungi, head of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Programme, said cultural traditions and family pressures often encourage such unions, resulting in thousands of children being born each year with the disease.

“People living with sickle cell should not marry each other, as this increases the risk of giving birth to children with the disease,” Dr Mutungi told participants at the Youth Sickle Cell Warriors’ Fellowship at Nsambya Hospital Training School on Saturday.

He added: “If you are a warrior, be very careful when choosing a partner. Whoever you plan to marry should not even have the trait. We cannot keep adding 20,000 new babies with sickle cell every year. Even as treatment improves, the numbers will be too much for the health system to manage.”

Mutungi said many couples only learn of their genetic risk after having a child with sickle cell disease, leading to emotional strain and broken relationships.

He singled out Alebtong and Bundibugyo districts as high-burden areas, attributing this to intra-community marriages.

Government data shows that between 2014 and 2024, laboratories identified 34,729 positive cases (about 7 percent) out of 500,000 children tested for sickle cell traits or symptoms.

For Emmanuel Majala, 63, the consequences have been lifelong. “When I was young, I would fall sick so often that my parents practically lived at the hospital with me in Mukono district,” he said, adding that: “The doctors couldn’t explain what was happening until much later, when they discovered I had sickle cell disease.”

Emmanuel Majala, 63, a sickle cell patient, with his daughter during the sickle cell fellowship on September 13, 2025 at a Kampala facility. PHOTO/SYLVIA NAMAGEMBE

Majala now uses his story to encourage couples to get tested before marriage.

“My life has been full of hospital visits and medication. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, and testing before you marry can save your children from a lifetime of pain,” he emphasized.

Experts say early diagnosis and proper management can significantly improve outcomes for patients.

Dr Andrew Ssekitoleko, CEO of St Francis Hospital Nsambya, stressed that lifestyle adjustments are as critical as treatment.

“Even something as simple as staying warm with heavy clothing can save a life,” Dr Ssekitoleko said.

He added: “Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, making it harder for sickled cells to move through the body.”

He also advised patients to stay hydrated, eat balanced diets, and avoid alcohol and junk food. “Heavy physical labor, prolonged anxiety, and intense excitement all can trigger life-threatening episodes. With proper care and lifestyle adjustments, we are now seeing warriors live well into their 50s and 60s, something unimaginable just two decades ago.”

Uganda is among African countries grappling with a high sickle cell burden, with experts urging communities to embrace genetic counseling as a prevention strategy.