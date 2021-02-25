Govt warns of second wave of Covid-19

Dr Aceng said Ugandans should stop wondering why government continues receiving donations from development partners because Covid-19 is a new disease and most interventions put in place to reduce the number of infections before the vaccine arrives, are always overtaken by events which call for new strategies.

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Ministry of Health says Ugandans should prepare for the second wave of Covid-19 infections since the country has already hit its peak of infections and other countries have entered the second phase.

While receiving an assortment of donations from the European Union and the Inter-government Authority on Development (Igad) yesterday, Health minister Dr Ruth Aceng, said they do not know when the second phase of Covid-19 will hit and its level of intensity.

She added that government does not know the level of immunity of Ugandans since they have abandoned observing the Standard Operating Procedures.

“We have reached our peak and we shall see a second wave. Government restricted travels to stop the spread of the virus in the community which gave us time to prepare and respond effectively,” she said yesterday.

Dr Aceng said Ugandans should stop wondering why government continues receiving donations from development partners because Covid-19 is a new disease and most interventions put in place to reduce the number of infections before the vaccine arrives, are always overtaken by events which call for new strategies.

“Covid-19 is new and keeps changing. It is our duty to ensure that we remain safe and alive. We may not be able to procure vaccines for all the citizens but we need to set in place systems targeting the most vulnerable population,” she said.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the European Union, Igad and the UN Office of project services, handed to government two ambulances and essential medical supplies valued at Euros 1.87m, aimed at strengthening the response to Covid-19 at the border entry points of Elegu, Busia, Malaba and Adjumani refugee camps.

While handing over the donation, Mr Attilio Pacifici, the EU head of delegation in Uganda, said the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic posed a challenge to health systems across the world and the lockdown restrictions created logistical challenges to access to medical equipment, medicines and supplies.

“This support through Igad, confirms EU’s commitment to support Uganda during such a long and unprecedented crisis, adding up to Shs62b emergency support provided at the beginning of the pandemic last year,” he said.

Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the Igad executive secretary, said they are working with member states to develop capacity to distribute and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

“Igad is working with member states to strengthen the cold chain equipment and procure essential supplies. Access to the coronavirus vaccines is therefore a human rights issue,” he said.

Dr Aceng revealed that today they will issue an elaborate programme on how government intends to distribute the vaccines starting with the most vulnerable population.